UNION TOWNSHIP — The Union County Improvement Authority (UCIA) on Thursday, July 9, celebrated the reopening of Green Lane Park following the completion of a $3.6 million renovation that has transformed the park into a modern, accessible destination for recreation, nature and community gathering. Community members joined UCIA officials, State Senator Joseph P. Cryan, and other local leaders for a ribbon-cutting ceremony marking the completion of the project.

“Green Lane Park reflects the Union County Improvement Authority’s commitment to delivering projects that enhance quality of life for residents across Union County,” said Bibi Taylor, director of the Union County Improvement Authority. “This investment transformed the park into a vibrant destination where residents can connect with nature, stay active and gather with family and friends. We’re proud to partner with Union County and Union Township to bring this vision to life.”

“Parks are essential to building healthy, connected families,” said Chairperson Joseph C. Bodek, Union County Board of County Commissioners. “Today’s ribbon-cutting is about investing in the health and well-being of our residents. We’re proud to support projects that enrich our neighborhoods and make Union County an even better place to live, work and raise a family.”

The $3.6 million project reimagined the park’s five acres into a destination that combines recreation with the site’s natural landscape. Visitors can now enjoy a walking trail that winds through wooded areas and natural wetlands along gravel pathways, a composite boardwalk and pedestrian bridges.

“Investments in public parks are investments in our communities,” said state Sen. Joseph P. Cryan. “Green Lane Park provides residents with a beautiful, accessible place to enjoy the outdoors and this project will serve families and visitors for generations to come.”

The park also features a variety of new amenities, including:

a nature-based playground;

an agility trail;

swing seating;

interpretive signage;

a pollinator shade garden;

a sculpture garden;

natural boulder seating;

a tree bench; and

a community art display.

Green Lane Park is now open to the public, welcoming Union County residents and visitors to enjoy its new amenities and natural spaces.

Photo Courtesy of Emily D’Alberto

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