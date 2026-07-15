July 16, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Orange Avenue Pool launches new Weekday Twilight Pass for Cranford resident non-members UCL-CRN-twilight pass1-C

Orange Avenue Pool launches new Weekday Twilight Pass for Cranford resident non-members

July 10, 2026 93
New district director and Orange Avenue School assistant principal appointed by BOE

New district director and Orange Avenue School assistant principal appointed by BOE

July 10, 2026 93
International Mud Day is celebrated with a community event  UCL-CRN-mud day1-C

International Mud Day is celebrated with a community event 

July 8, 2026 156
Elizabeth cheerleader earns first-ever All-State Honors from NJCDCA UCL-ELZ-cheerleaders1-C

Elizabeth cheerleader earns first-ever All-State Honors from NJCDCA

July 1, 2026 137

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LOCAL SPORTS

Union County football teams are in a championship drought $CoMmEntÁ 1

Union County football teams are in a championship drought

July 15, 2026 66
Union and Linden high schools to clash on gridiron again 2

Union and Linden high schools to clash on gridiron again

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New division alignments set for Big Central Conference football $CoMmEntÁ 3

New division alignments set for Big Central Conference football

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ALJ High School hosts signing day 4

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