CLARK — On Saturday, May 30, in Philadelphia, 142 authors signed the same book simultaneously. The old record was 126 authors, which happened in 2020.

All 142 authors contributed to the book “Legacy in Ink: Quotes, Verses and Reflections That Echo Through a Life Well Lived” – the book that was signed and is now part of the historical event and is in the Guinness World Records.

The book was written by Jim Hetherington and Legacy Authors. Jose Escobar wrote the foreword. It’s a powerful collection of voices, experiences, wisdom and personal reflections brought together through the Legacy Circle Series.

Maryann Castello, who was born and raised in Clark and is a Cranford business owner, was one of the142 authors who signed the book. She wrote a chapter in the book about how she feels music shapes us.

“I wrote about life being as a journey and the struggles we overcome and the growth we experience,” Castello said.

The Guinness World Records event was a lot of fun for Castello, who said, “It was definitely different. People from Iceland and Ireland came to the event. Not everyone in the room was an author. There were several hundred in the room.”

Castello is no stranger to success. She’s a licensed massage therapist who has a business in Cranford called Neos Zoe, which recently celebrated its 11th year. She also specializes in clinical nutrition, medical massage, is a reiki master teacher/practitioner and an ordained minister practitioner. She’s taught clinical aromatherapy/detoxification classes and served on public schools’ departments of social services advisory boards.

She’s an award-winning, critically acclaimed, international best-selling author and TV/radio/film personality hosting radio shows and her own TV show, “Bare All with Maryann Castello.”

Castello has been awarded the following: 2016 Quilly Award, Member of National Academy of Best-Selling Authors, EXPY Award for Media and Communication from the National Association of Experts, Writers, and Speakers, Editor’s Choice Award, selected as one of America’s Premier Experts and named the VIP Woman of the Year 2015 to 2016 from the National Association of Professional Women.

She has a meditation CD/DVD, “Extreme Chakra Cleansing for a Super Charged Life,” and is a vocalist currently touring with NEKTAR: The Legendary Rock Band.

Her journey began during the year 2000, when she experienced extreme fatigue from hypothyroidism. “Many years of unhappiness manifested in my body,” she said.

She attributes her poor health to medications. “I landed in a very serious situation,” she said. “It took 10 years to get my health back. Medicine literally poisoned my system. That led me on the road to holistic (thinking).”

Thanks to homeopathy, aromatherapy, food enzymes, chiropractic care and massage, Castello’s thyroid became normal and she was never on medication again. “By the grace of God, I’m still here,” she said. “By divine intervention, I felt better than I had in my life.”

She decided to go to school to learn about holistic health care. She said, “I don’t want anybody to experience what I went through. I’m ready to heal the masses. We are the answers to our own health if we listen. Preventative is key. If you’re going through something, it doesn’t have to be a life sentence.”

Castello recently developed “The Maryann Method 1/3/9 Protocol” for people who want to lose weight, stop smoking, get physically fit, stop drinking alcohol or create changes in their finances. “It’s a structured psychological journey designed to align your goals with the way your brain actually processes change,” she said.

She’s been giving motivational speeches on the protocol at events and virtually.

Castello will also be going back on tour with NEKTAR: The Legendary Rock Band this month.

Visit her at https://www.facebook.com/maryann.castello.

Photo Courtesy of Maryann Castello





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