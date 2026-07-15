July 16, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Clark native is now in the Guinness World Records UCL-CLK-maryan costello-C

Clark native is now in the Guinness World Records

July 15, 2026 70
A ‘Wild’ time at Cranford Public Library UCL-CRN-eyes wild2-C

A ‘Wild’ time at Cranford Public Library

July 15, 2026 47
Turtle Back Zoo visits Vauxhall Library UCL-UNI-turtle back7-C

Turtle Back Zoo visits Vauxhall Library

July 8, 2026 144
Jesse Garron’s ‘Tribute to Elvis’ is coming to Linden UCL-LIN-jesse as elvis-C

Jesse Garron’s ‘Tribute to Elvis’ is coming to Linden

July 8, 2026 176

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LOCAL SPORTS

Union County football teams are in a championship drought $CoMmEntÁ 1

Union County football teams are in a championship drought

July 15, 2026 66
Union and Linden high schools to clash on gridiron again 2

Union and Linden high schools to clash on gridiron again

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New division alignments set for Big Central Conference football $CoMmEntÁ 3

New division alignments set for Big Central Conference football

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ALJ High School hosts signing day 4

ALJ High School hosts signing day

July 1, 2026 149