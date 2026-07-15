UNION — Motor City Review recently delivered 90 minutes of Motown classics at Union High School. Their high energy tribute to Motown and Stax icon featured songs from icons including The Supremes, The Temptations, and Smokey Robinson and The Miracles.

The 12-piece group is made up of three lead vocalists (Layonne Holmes, Malcolm McDonald, and Carlton Jumel Smith); Ralph Notaro on guitar and vocals; Arne Wendt on keyboards and vocals; David Anthony on drums; Rick Brunermer on tenor sax; Joe Grillo of baritone sax; Tommy Meares on trombone; and Anibal Martinez and Mark McGowan on trumpet. Dancers Jamie Marie Hannigan and Lisa Newsome provided synchronized swagger throughout the show, doing famous 1960s dance moves like the swim and the pony. Hannigan is the choreographer who put it all together.

Motor City Review is a class act of top-notch talented performers who truly kept the audience – of all ages – singing along and dancing for over 90 minutes.

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Holmes did a beautiful job recreating the songs made famous by The Supremes. What made this segment extremely special was the fact that it was so much more than “a medley of hits” – songs were performed in their entirety! She passionately delivered the Supremes songs everyone knows and loves, including “Baby Love” and “Where Did Our Love Go?”

Other Motown classics included “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough,” originally performed by Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell; “Going to a Go-Go,” by Smokey Robinson; “Baby I Need Your Loving,” by The Four Tops; and “Papa was a Rolling Stone,” by The Temptations.

Lifelong Vauxhall resident Lillian M. Stradford was celebrating her 85th birthday. Smith sang “My Girl” by The Temptations to her. Then Holmes sang “Happy Birthday.”

Stradford said she watches Motown specials on PBS and loves The Temptations.

Near the end of the show, Smith spoke about his dedication to the musical greats – that he had several names of legends tattooed on his arms. They included Ray Charles, Marvin Gaye, Al Green, James Brown and Wilson Pickett.

Smith said he first became inspired by music after his father died when he was just 8 years old. “I was very upset. My mom took me to see James Brown at the Apollo.” He then became acquainted with Brown and they stayed in touch through the years.

Audience members were invited on stage to dance and sing. This included Mayor Patricia Guerra-Frazier, who seemed to be having the time of her life.

Honoring the July 4 week and America’s 250th birthday, they concluded with “The Star-Spangled Banner” and the audience gave a well-deserved standing ovation.

Motor City Revue was started in 2010 and is still going strong with a calendar full of live gigs booked throughout the year in New York and New Jersey.

Holmes said, “I’m proud to say that most of the band is still the original members! We all really love this music and we love each other, so we’re happy for the chance to share it. One thing about Motown, it’s for everyone.”

Carol Deller, of Union, said, “This is the music we grew up on. The ’60s were the best decade of music.”

This show was part of the 2026 Union Township’s annual Summer Concert Series.

Recreation department clerk Sue Koelble said, “I’m thrilled to participate in such a wonderful event.”

To learn more about Motor City Review, visit: https://www.motorcityrevue.com/.

To see the rest of the 2026 annual Summer Concert Series line-up, visit: https://www.uniontownship.com/922/Annual-Summer-Concert-Series.

Photos by Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta











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