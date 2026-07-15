CRANFORD — Eyes of the Wild recently paid a visit to Cranford Public Library.

They are an exotic animal rescue that provides forever homes to more than 175 animals and 60 different species from the animal kingdom. The organization strives to give unwanted, neglected and confiscated creatures the proper care and quality of life they deserve. Funding comes from sharing stories of their animal ambassadors to educate and inspire a love of nature in audiences of all ages.

Samantha Guzzi, animal presenter, told the Cranford audience that most of the animals were once pets. “We give them a home when no one wants them anymore,” she said. “People have been mean to them. We teach animals that people can be nice.”

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The first exotic animal was an Asian forest scorpion. They are unique because they glow in the dark. “The outside of the body glows green when shined on with a black light,” Guzzi said.

The next animal was a Sulcatta tortoise named Sophie who weighs 20 pounds. “They walk on their tippy toes,” said Guzzi.

They eat lettuce and are the third largest tortoise in the world, explained Guzzi.

Sophie was found walking the streets of Princeton with another tortoise. “We think they were let go on purpose,” said Guzzi. “That’s really mean.”

Guzzi explained that you can tell the sex of a turtle by the bottom of their shell. A girl’s shell is flat; a boy’s is curved in.

Ferret Bueller is a ferret that was found in a back yard. Guzzi explained that people abandon them when they learn how hard it is to care for them. They are also smelly. They have a natural musky smell produced by their skin’s sebaceous glands. Guzzi said that ferrets eat pellets and veggies.

It’s illegal to own an alligator in New Jersey and an alligator was surrendered to Eyes of the Wild. Guzzi explained that if you surrender an animal to Eyes of the Wild, you will not get in trouble. It’s important that Eyes of the Wild know the situation, in order to best care for the animal.

She said that if an alligator feels threatened, they will make a growl noise. Moms protect their babies for up to two years after they are born.

A male Angora rabbit named Cinnabunny was surrendered to Eyes of the Wild because it was hard to take care of, needing to be brushed every day. The domesticated rabbit was given as an Easter present.

“Not a rabbit you’d see in the wild,” said Guzzi.

Sandy Gessner, of Cranford, enjoyed the program. She said, “It was great. I’ve seen them [Eyes of the Wild] before. It was good how she explains where they came from.”

Jessica Porter, of Cranford, is a teacher in New Jersey and said that she’s had Eyes of the Wild come to her school. “I knew it would be a good presentation,” she said.

Her daughter Luna, 8, enjoyed petting the animals.

Visit Eyes of the Wild at: https://www.eyeswild.com/.

Photos by Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta











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