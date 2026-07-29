UNION — The Theater Project will be presenting “Alabama Story” at the Douglas Michael Krueger (DMK) Black Box Theater next month. The DMK will serve as the new home for The Theater Project’s mainstage summer theater series. The DMK Theater is in Union Township’s Arts Center and Library complex at 1980 Morris Ave.

Written by Kenneth Jones, “Alabama Story” is a drama in which an Alabama librarian and two reunited childhood friends encounter the forces of censorship and segregation during the American Civil Rights movement. The show runs from Thursday, Aug. 6, through Sunday, Aug. 16.

The story is about librarian Emily Wheelock Reed, who was a state librarian in 1959. There was a censorship on a children’s book, “The Rabbit’s Wedding,” which tells the story of a black rabbit and a white rabbit.

Mark Spina, artistic director of The Theater Project, is really fascinated by the story. “I wanted to honor libraries and librarians,” he said. “I love the fact that we’re honoring a historical librarian just as we begin what will be a long and happy relationship in the new DMK theater.”

While facing death threats and potential loss of a job, Emily Reed stood up against the effort to censor “The Rabbit’s Wedding” which became a bestseller.

“The Rabbit’s Wedding” was created and illustrated by American author and illustrator Garth Williams, who is best known for his work as an illustrator with “Stuart Little.”

Spina said the book had no intentions to make a comment about race. He said, “Black and white in a picture book – it looks better. In the context of Alabama in the south, some people chose to see the book as a statement about race.”

“Alabama Story” also has a subplot about a young black man and a young white woman who were friends in childhood. They meet again as adults, trying to reconnect during 1959 Alabama. The way the two stories weave back and forth illustrates the personal and political costs of racism. While the play tells the story of Emily Wheelock Reed, the battle she is fighting is reflective in the lives of the two childhood friends. “It takes a lot of skill from the playwright,” said Spina.

Spina feels the audience is going to be aware of a truly heroic figure. He said, “Emily was a very private person. She worked her entire career. She would prefer never to be in the spotlight. As a librarian, she’d make sure people had a right to read, a right to make their own decisions.”

During the show’s run at DMK, there will be two 10 a.m. matinees, Friday, Aug. 7, and Thursday, Aug. 13, followed by discussions with local librarians about challenges they were faced with when people asked them to remove censored books.

“Librarians face pressure from the public to remove books,” said Spina. “Emily took the stand, it’s up to the consumer. If you don’t like it, you don’t have to check it out.”

What Spina finds fascinating about “Alabama Story” is that, while these things happened so long ago, they are happening again. “A lot of things that are unfortunately coming back,” he said. “Do you really need to censor history? That’s the scary part. They want to filter history through their lens.”

For tickets and to learn more about The Theater Project, visit:https://www.thetheaterproject.org/.

Photo Courtesy of The Theater Project





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