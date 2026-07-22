KENILWORTH — The Kenilworth Public Library recently celebrated 90 years – and what a party it was! There was a DJ, cupcakes, a balloon maker, dancing, crafts, a button machine, party hats and so much more.

“It’s not just a building for books,” said Director Lorraine Ruiz. “It’s a place for connection, growth and inspiration. A place where people come together to learn from one another. I’m looking forward to what we will have in the next 100 years. The library started in 1936. It has grown because of the needs of the community.”

DJ Charlie O’Liva played fun tunes such as “Simon Says” and “The Macarena,” while patrons sang along and danced.

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Eddie Lin from Ausome Balloons was creating balloons for children, including flower corsages made of balloons. Other balloons were donated by Dream Factory Balloons.

There was also a time capsule being created. Children wrote notes that others will read in 10 years when the library turns 100.

“I’m so happy with the turnout,” said Jaye Shear, a library patron who attends the Paper Pals art group.

Fran Forte of Kenilworth said, “I love this library. They have so many great programs.”

Adaria Thul was there with her 5-year-old daughter, Harlow. “We love the library. We come here all the time,” said Thul. “They do such a great job promoting a love of reading. The staff here is amazing.”

Ava, 10, said she loved the library for the crafts and the good selection of books. Her favorite book is “Dork Diaries.”

Mariela, 9, said, “It’s so fun every time I come.”

Jayden, 5, said, “I love books!”

Dale Spindel was the library director at Kenilworth Public Library from 1997 to 2013. She said, “The library looks fantastic. It was great to be part of the celebration.”

The Kenilworth Public Library was first opened to the public in the kindergarten room of McKinley School on March 8, 1934. With the aid of the New Jersey Library Commission and the residents’ donations of books and periodicals, the library started to grow. Soon, the library was moved to new quarters in the Harding School.

Levi W. Naylor was one of the members of the New Orange Industrial Association and Kenilworth Realty Corporation, which decided to call the town Kenilworth. Sadie Naylor bequeathed $30,000 to erect and furnish a library in Kenilworth in memory of her husband. The Depression caused land values to drop and the bequest had declined in value to $6,000. When the funds were collected, help was secured from the Works Progress Administration (WPA), and the library was erected on the Boulevard and 22nd Street.

To learn more about Kenilworth Public Library and its history, visit: https://kenilworthlibrary.org/.

Photos by Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta











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