CRANFORD — A severe thunderstorm brought high winds and flash flooding to Cranford recently. But that didn’t stop people from traveling from all parts of New Jersey to attend Cranford Public Library’s fourth annual Tosho-con.

That’s not to say there weren’t challenges.

The library was operating on a generator. Most of the vendors in the artist alley outdoors had to close shop early. Marissa Liberman, who is head of the library’s reference department and lead organizer of Tosho-con, said, “We’re safe and dry and having fun. There’s a big crowd. All ages came.”

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Library Director Kathy Cannarozzi said, “We’re so happy everyone came out in this weather.”

Events were happening all day long and included a badge-making station, zine-making, a green screen photo booth, karaoke, a Japanese samurai performance, candy sushi, a question-and-answer session with voice actor Jonathan Todd Ross, drop-in board games, Star Wars cosplayers, a K-Pop Demon Hunters Escape Room, comic-themed art stations, a K-Pop dance workshop and a Cosplay contest.

There was also a “Dance Like a Superhero” party, led by MC Peace. Following the party was live music from anime-inspired hip hop artist Tha Gata Negrra.

Khamayah from “Sweets by Mayah!” led an arts and crafts class that made cake pops using Rice Krispy Treats and melted chocolate – while listening to K-Pop music.

Parker Schwartz, who works in the circulation department at the library, was giving out Manga sampler books. He called the event “such a great expression of nerdy culture.”

Maureen Beebe, of Hightstown, dressed as Sophie from Howl’s Moving Castle. She said it was her grandson’s idea to come to Tosho-con. “We cosplay a lot,” she said.

Brooke Pawelko, of Cranford, said, “I love the community aspect. It’s nice to have something local.”

Jennifer, 10, of Cranford, said, “I like the candy sushi.”

Jin Liu, of Westfield, was there with her 2-year-old daughter, Nora. Liu called the event “family friendly.” She said, “For kids to enjoy and adults to enjoy, too.”

A cat zombie dog character called Byte said, “I love that it [Tosho-con] brings (the) community together. It shows a niche.”

This event was sponsored and supported by Friends of the Cranford Library, Cranford Recreation and Parks, The Morning Roast, Vanilla Bean Creamery, The Cranford Bookstore and Viz Media.

To learn more about Cranford Public Library, visit: https://www.cranfordlibrary.org/.

Photos by Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta











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