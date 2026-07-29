UNION — Classic – and new – cars were the main attraction.

There were also food pop-ups, sidewalk art, children’s games, a DJ and dancing. It was all part of the fun at the Classic Car Display that was recently held on Stuyvesant Avenue.

Mathus Fernandes was handing out samples from Brooklyn Pizza, mini-pie slices of chicken and Brazilian cheese pizza.

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DJ Danny T was playing musical hits such as “Pump Up the Jam,” “Sunglasses at Night” and “Summer of ’69.”

Sean Rowley, of Union, was showing his 2017 Mercedes Benz SL-450, which he’s had for a year. “It’s a great car,” he said. “Hard top convertible, a roadster.”

He said that the car show was a great community event. “See the businesses and enjoy what the town has to offer,” he said.

Miguel Moya, of Union, was there with his wife, Giselle, and their dog, Pookie. They said they enjoyed the Corvettes, the music, people getting together and interacting with people.

Goose Hall, of Plainfield, was showing his 2019 Yenko Corvette. He purchased it brand new. It has 1000 horsepower and is autographed by Yenko builders.

His wife, Pat, was showing her 2025 E-Ray Corvette, which she got in December 2024. “It starts electric and switches to gas,” she said. “It’s the fastest car in line for racing. It can go a quarter mile in less than three seconds. I don’t race, but I took it on the racetrack. I went to Corvette driving school. They teach about the car and put it on the track.” She has won many trophies for her car.

Since both she and her husband are car enthusiasts, she said, “The couple that plays together stays together.”

Frank and Melissa Estrada made an electrifying entrance in their Slingshot 2016.

The modest car show serves as a preview to the massive annual Car, Truck and Bike Show that happens annually in October.

Vendors included H&S Soul Food, Kessler Rehab, Playokee, Club Pilates, Paint Noir Art Studio, Trielle Orthodontics and Ultra Health Pharmacy.

For more information, visit Union Township at https://www.uniontownship.com/.

Photos by Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta











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