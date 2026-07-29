CLARK — When people think of Hallmark movies, they think of uplifting romance with happy endings. Hallmark stars are the actors who frequently headline the original movies which are shown on the Hallmark Channel. Because they appear in multiple Hallmark films, the actors have become household names.

Michaels in Clark recently hosted a free in-store meet and greet with Hallmark stars Nikki DeLoach and Andrew Walker. Hundreds of fans waited in line to meet the actors.

Patrick Cunningham, of Keansburg, was the first guest online. The event began at noon, but he was there waiting at 8 a.m., excited to get a glimpse at Andrew Walker, who is his favorite Hallmark star. “His personality, he’s handsome, he’s a great actor, he’s so humble, so kind,” said Cunningham.

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Cunningham said it was the eighth time he had met Walker. He goes to see him whenever he comes to New Jersey.

Geraldine Clark, of Long Island, says she’s Nikki DeLoach’s No. 1 fan. “She is so authentic, so kind (and) empathetic. Not only beautiful on the outside, but inside,” said Clark, who said she was in a book club that DeLoach hosted during the pandemic.

“That’s how we connected,” she said. “There’s nobody sweeter than Nikki.”

Donna Ryan, of Union, said, “I love the stars – how genuine they are. They talk to everyone.”

Josephine Calandra, of Clark, said she loves Hallmark movies for the stories and the happy endings. “It’s relaxing. It’s a breath of fresh air,” she said.

Melisssa Edgar, of Colonia, said she and her sister, Betsy Velez, used to watch Hallmark movies with their mother. “She’s gone now,” said Edgar. “We used to call each other every time the show was on. It’s extremely bittersweet.”

Velez, who lives in Westfield, said, “I love that they come so close to home. They’re normal people. They’re not pressed for time. They don’t rush you like other celebrities. It’s a nice community. It’s old-school wholesome.”

Carol Seaton, of Cranford, said, “I love Hallmark. It makes me happy. During COVID, I watched Hallmark movies all day. It’s my favorite. They make me really happy. It’s nice to have wholesome shows on TV.”

Pat Ziolkowski, of Rahway, loves the Hallmark stars so much, she went on their Christmas cruise. “Andrew is my favorite,” she said. “I’ve met him so many times, it’s crazy. They’re very nice. I follow them everywhere.”

Lindsay Humphreys, director of sales at Hallmark, said, “We’re really excited to have Michaels as a partner. Fans can meet with special people.”

Photos by Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta











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