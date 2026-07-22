CRANFORD — The weather was hot and so were the sales!

Several Downtown Cranford local stores participated in the Summer Sidewalk Sale. Retailers offered special promotions, discounts and giveaways.

A special giveaway was sponsored by Julie Murphy, a licensed NJ realtor who grew up in Cranford and has lived in town with her husband for 34 years. For every $10 spent at participating Sidewalk Sale retailers, shoppers were entered to win a $100 Downtown Cranford gift card.

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But on the very first day of the sale, only a few had sidewalk tables set up and operated their businesses from inside. It was not only hot and humid, but Canadian wildfire smoke had caused the air quality in Union County to reach an unhealthy range. The Cranford Fire Department wrote on their Facebook page that residents may notice the smell of smoke in the area due to wildfire occurring outside our immediate region. They requested that residents do not call 9-1-1 solely to report an odor of smoke but only if they see an active fire or visible flames.

Nevertheless, shopping was still on!

Perwinkles Fine Gifts and Home had two large tables outside showcasing beautiful gift items generously marked down. The gift shop has been a fixture in Cranford for 20 years. They offer all kinds of unique items, such as jewelry, home décor, clothing, beach accessories, personal care items and so much more. An adorable dog named Hazel greets guests.

Owner Elaine Moffett has been in retail for 55 years. For her, the sidewalk sale meant getting customers excited. “The values are incredible,” she said. “A guy came in with three little girls and brought a pocketbook for everybody. We have enthusiasm. The community is so nice.”

Dora Burke, a resident of Florham Park, said she enjoys shopping in Cranford, not just for the sidewalk sales, but all year long. “I always come to Cranford,” she said.

Augusta Mae also had several tables of items on display outside their storefront despite the heat. The boutique is co-owned by friends Kim Capece and Clara Nunziato, who opened the store in 2012. They offer a selection of affordable, trendy clothing, jewelry, accessories and shoes.

“We’re grateful to the Downtown for putting together a beautiful sidewalk sale, even throughout the hot dog days of summer,” said Capece. “People buy for the holidays. Everybody wants a deal.”

Other retail participants included Carmela’s Sweet Shoppe, Esthetique Skin, F45, Hickory & Hill, The Jumble Store, Milk Money, Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming, and Yarnstormers, to name a few.

The next Sidewalk Sale in Cranford is planned for August.

Visit Downtown Cranford at: https://downtowncranford.org/.

Photos by Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta











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