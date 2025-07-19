Union County girls soccer season looks competitive

Summit girls soccer was so close last year.

So close, that is, to capturing a second consecutive Union County Tournament championship after producing its first title two years ago.

This time at Arthur L. Johnson High School’s Nolan Field in Clark the Hilltoppers faced Group 4 power Westfield in a battle of the two most recent UCT champs.

In Union County Conference-Watchung Division play four days earlier in Westfield it was the host Blue Devils scoring in overtime to prevail 2-1.

The score of the UCT final four days later at Johnson was also 2-1 at the end of the first half. The score remained the same, enabling Westfield to capture its record 24th UCT crown and third in the last four years. Five of Westfield’s titles are shared.

It all starts again very soon for all Union County girls soccer teams as official practice is now less than a month away.

Official practice begins Monday, Aug. 18 and then the regular season commences a week later on Monday, Aug. 25. Labor Day is the following Monday on Sept. 1.

Summit was so close and gave everything it had in its two matches against Westfield last year. With Westfield winning the regular season match it gave the Blue Devils the Watchung Division championship at 4-0, while Summit finished second at 3-1-1.

Head Coach Matt Carder’s team won one more game than it did in 2023, coming in with a final overall record of 14-7-2.

Also, for the second straight season, Summit was edged in the North 2, Group 3 semifinals, falling just one game shy of playing for a sectional state championship.

In 2023, when Summit finished 13-5-2 overall, the Hilltoppers lost at North Hunterdon in penalty kicks after scoreless regulation and overtime in their North 2, Group 3 semifinal.

In 2024, Summit was edged at Middletown South 4-3 in single overtime in its North 2, Group 3 semifinal.

In 2024 Summit came so close to dethroning Westfield in the UCT final and winning at Middletown South to reach the North 2, Group 3 final.

Westfield finished 20-1 overall last year and went on to capture the Group 4 state championship after winning North 2, Group 4.

Sparking Summit in 2024 were since-graduated seniors Joelle Ma, who led the team in goals with 22, assists with 15 and points with 59; and Parker Febo with 11 goals and five assists for 26 points.

Sophia Mora, now a junior, netted six goals last year and assisted on seven others for 19 points.

The other two Union County Conference division champions in 2024 were the Brearley Bears winning the Mountain Division at 4-1-1 and the Roselle Park Panthers finishing first in the Valley Division standings at a perfect 5-0 over second place Dayton at 4-1 and third place Rahway at 3-2.

Brearley, which finished 13-4-1 overall, was lifted offensively by since-graduated senior Julianna Ballesteros, who led the team in points with 35 after scoring 13 goals and assisting on a team-high nine others.

Leading the Bears in goals last year was now junior Georgia Sode with 14. Sode also assisted on three other goals for a total of 31 points.

After splitting its first two matches Brearley produced a five-game winning streak that saw the Bears outscore the opposition by an impressive 28-0 margin on five straight shutouts. Brearley gave up only two goals in its first seven matches.

Roselle Park, which closed at 10-11 and was the only team in the Valley Division to reach 10 wins, received a sensational year from Brianna Appello, who led the team in goals with 30 and points with 71. Now a senior, Appello also produced 11 assists.

Since-graduated senior Audrey Miller netted 21 goals and had a team-high 15 assists for 57 points.

Katherine Castillo, now a sophomore, had eight goals and four assists for 20 points. Aria Molinelli, now also a sophomore, had nine goals and four assists for 22 points for 7-12 Dayton.

Scoring 26 goals and assisting on five others for 57 points for 8-12 Rahway was Danielle Maher, now a senior.

Cranford produced a winning season of 10-7-2 and placed third in the Mountain Division standings at 3-1-2. Since-graduated senior Selena Rivera led the Cougars in goals with 19 and points with 47 and had nine assists. Sarah Suh, now a senior, had seven goals and a team-high 15 assists for 29 points.

Union finished 10-10 overall and in fourth place in the Mountain Division at 3-3. Leading the Farmers offensively was Isabella Runa with a team-high 19 goals for a team-high 40 points. Now a senior, Runa also had two assists.

GIRLS SOCCER

KEY DATES FOR

2025 SEASON:

First practice: Monday, Aug. 18

Competition may begin: Monday, Aug. 25

Cutoff Date to Make Playoffs: Saturday, Oct. 25

Regular Season Competition ends: Sunday, Nov. 23

Public Schools States Begin: Wednesday, Nov. 5

Public Schools States Finals: Sunday, Nov. 23

Non-Public Schools States Begin: Monday, Nov. 3

Non-Public Schools State Finals: Sunday, Nov. 16