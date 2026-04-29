April 29, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Arthur L. Johnson baseball is a top candidate for UCT top seed

Arthur L. Johnson baseball is a top candidate for UCT top seed

April 22, 2026 53
Union High School baseball shows improvement $CoMmEntÁ

Union High School baseball shows improvement

April 22, 2026 80
Johnson Crusaders snap GL’s state-record 40-game baseball winning streak UCL-CLK-ALJ ends streak-C

Johnson Crusaders snap GL’s state-record 40-game baseball winning streak

April 15, 2026 104
Governor Livingston baseball sets state record winning streak at 39 and it ends at 40 $CoMmEntÁ

Governor Livingston baseball sets state record winning streak at 39 and it ends at 40

April 15, 2026 134

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LOCAL SPORTS

Union High School’s head wrestling coach steps down $CoMmEntÁ 1

Union High School’s head wrestling coach steps down

April 29, 2026 1
Arthur L. Johnson baseball is a top candidate for UCT top seed 2

Arthur L. Johnson baseball is a top candidate for UCT top seed

April 22, 2026 53
Union High School baseball shows improvement $CoMmEntÁ 3

Union High School baseball shows improvement

April 22, 2026 80
Johnson Crusaders snap GL’s state-record 40-game baseball winning streak UCL-CLK-ALJ ends streak-C 4

Johnson Crusaders snap GL’s state-record 40-game baseball winning streak

April 15, 2026 104