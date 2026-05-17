UNION COUNTY — U.S. Rep. LaMonica McIver introduced the AI Data Center Site Selection Transparency Act of 2026, a bill that would ensure communities are informed, before deals are finalized, of plans to build AI data centers in their neighborhoods, providing the opportunity for grassroots input.

AI data center construction often leads to higher utility costs, strained infrastructure, and environmental damage in the regions they inhabit.

“When communities are denied information, they are denied a voice,” McIver said. “Your energy bills shouldn’t skyrocket because a developer snuck an AI data center into your neighborhood without giving you the opportunity to speak out. No corporation should be able to change the fabric of a community and leave its residents to absorb the costs. That’s why I’m introducing this bill to demand transparency so residents have a real say in what’s happening in their community.”

In Kenilworth, an $1.8 billion AI data center project moved forward, while many community members say they only learned about it through social media – despite living just 200 yards from the site.

Neighbors have raised serious concerns about water quality, flood risk and rising electricity costs, and more than 1,500 residents have signed a petition in opposition. When communities are kept in the dark, trust erodes and the consequences fall on those least empowered to respond, according to a press release from McIver’s office.

McIver represents parts of Essex, Hudson and Union counties, specifically Cranford, Garwood, Hillside, Kenilworth, part of Linden, Roselle, Roselle Park and Union, all in Union County. Rep. Valerie Foushee (NC-04) and Rep. Andre Carson (IN-07) are co-leads on the bill.

“Our communities, especially Black and Brown communities, are feeling the impacts of rapid AI data center growth, from environmental harm and water stress to rising electricity costs,” said Foushee. “These facilities can consume as much energy as entire cities and place significant strain on local resources, yet too often communities are left out of decisions that directly affect their health, environment and economic stability.”

The AI Data Center Site Selection Transparency Act of 2026 would:

Require developers to publicly disclose proposed AI data center locations at least 180 days before any definitive step toward development, giving communities time to organize and respond.

Require outreach through local media, social media, direct mail, and on-site signage so residents are actually informed—not just technically notified.

Require multilingual, accessible materials so all affected communities can meaningfully participate.

Require disclosure of electricity use, water consumption, cooling demands, and environmental impacts, backed by an independent, third-party analysis funded by the developer.

Hold all developers, owners, and operators jointly responsible for accurate and complete disclosure.

Restrict the use of non-disclosure agreements with public entities to prevent companies from hiding impacts from communities.

Treat violations as unfair or deceptive practices under the Federal Trade Commission Act.

The bill is endorsed by: the League of Conservation Voters, People & Pollinators Action Network (PPAN), WE ACT for Environmental Justice, the Center for Progressive Reform, Public Citizen, the Waterkeeper Alliance and the National Consumer Law Center.





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