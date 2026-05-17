RAHWAY — Local governance met the next generation of leadership recently as Rahway Mayor Raymond A. Giacobbe Jr. visited Grover Cleveland Elementary School. The mayor spent the morning in the school auditorium engaging with the fifth-grade class, part of an ongoing initiative to bridge the gap between City Hall and the classroom.

The centerpiece of the visit was a reading of “The City Mayor,” by Jack Manning. The book, which explores the intricacies of municipal leadership and the day-to-day responsibilities of running a city, served as a springboard for a deeper conversation about civic duty and community service.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Following the reading, Giacobbe opened the floor to the students for a candid question-and-answer session. The fifth-graders didn’t hold back, asking insightful questions ranging from how the city manages its budget to what it takes to run for office.

The event was designed to provide students with a firsthand look at how their local government operates and to humanize the roles they often only see in news headlines or on the city’s website.

“Having Mayor Giacobbe take the time to sit with our students and answer their questions so thoughtfully was a truly impactful experience,” said Vice Principal Lee Ellis.

“It turns a social studies lesson into a lived experience. When our students see their mayor reading to them and listening to their concerns, it reinforces the idea that their voices matter in our community, even at a young age,” said Principal Lee Andrea Garvin.

Photo Courtesy of Dyan McMillen





About the Author David Jablonski Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry