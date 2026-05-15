UNION COUNTY — Area residents look forward each year to immersing themselves in the vibrant culture of Greece at NJ Greek Fest, hosted by Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, Westfield. And this year, the event – known for delectable Greek cuisine, a Mega 50/50 raffle and many other family-friendly activities – turns up the excitement, welcoming the sensational Evangelia, the Greek-American pop star and Eurovision finalist.

Enjoyed by generations for more than half a century at the church, located at 250 Gallows Hill Road in Westfield, the festival this year will take place from Friday, May 29, to Sunday, May 31. Free shuttle service will be provided from the nearby UCNJ parking lot. Highlights of this year’s festivities include:

Greek-American Pop Star Evangelia, whose music blends modern pop with Greek sounds, returns to her Garden State roots for a live performance at the Saturday “Big Night Out.” A variety of ticket options are available for the performance, including standing front stage single tickets, as well as high-top and front-row tables, both of the latter including food and drink. Tickets are selling fast, so secure your spot now for an unforgettable evening.

Authentic Greek Cuisine: Indulge in mouthwatering gyros, souvlaki, spanakopita, baklava, loukoumades and other traditional homemade Greek delicacies.

Children’s Activities: Keep the little ones entertained with games, face painting and other fun activities designed just for them.

Mega 50/50 Raffle: Win as much as $10,000 in our Mega 50/50 Raffle. Purchase a raffle ticket for 7 chances to win up to half of the total amount collected from ticket sales. Only 1,000 tickets will be sold at $50 each, maximizing your odds of winning.

Church Tours: Tours of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, founded in 1965, will be given during the festival. The tours of the church, currently with the spiritual guidance of Fr. Peter Delvizis, offer a glimpse into the sanctuary and Orthodox faith.

Live Music and Dance Performances: Throughout the festival, enjoy live performances of Greek music and traditional dance, featuring vibrant costumes and energetic routines that celebrate Greece’s rich cultural heritage.

Marketplace: Responding to popular demand, event organizers will for the first time be offering NJ GreekFest merchandise such as sweatshirts, T-shirts and hats. Event guests also can browse the emporium offering Greek-themed arts, crafts, jewelry and souvenirs, perfect for taking home a piece of the southeastern European country.

“We are excited to welcome the community to our annual NJ Greek Fest, where everyone can experience the warmth and hospitality of Greece right here in Westfield,” said Delvizis, presiding priest of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church. “It’s a wonderful opportunity for people of all backgrounds to come together, enjoy delicious food and lively music, and celebrate our cultural traditions.”

Admission to the festival is $3. A portion of the festival proceeds will benefit Holy Trinity’s community outreach programs.

Join in celebrating Greek culture, heritage and community spirit at the annual Westfield Greek Festival. For more information and updates, visit njgreekfest.com and follow @njgreekfest on Instagram and Facebook.

About Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church: A cornerstone of the Westfield community and surrounding area, Holy Trinity, founded in 1966, is dedicated to enriching lives through faith, fellowship and service. The annual NJ Greek Fest is one of the many ways it connects with its neighbors and celebrates shared values.

Photos Courtesy of Jeannie Arida





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