CRANFORD — Summer is almost here and the township has been busy preparing the Orange Avenue Pool with new upgrades for opening day on Saturday, May 23. Whether you’re a returning pool-goer or joining us for the first time, pool memberships for the 2026 season are now open to both residents and non‑residents.

Orange Avenue Pool provides an array of amenities, including float nights, pickleball, volleyball, basketball, diving boards, two slides, baby pool, a splash pad, playground, lap swimming, picnic tables, shade structures, table games, and more.

New events have just been added. Be sure to go online at cranfordrecreation.org, click on Outdoor Pool, to see what’s in store this summer.

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Ensure you have a Community Pass account before registering online through the system. For account assistance, email pool@cranfordnj.org or call 908-709-7260 during business hours. The link to Community Pass can be found by clicking on registration on the main page at cranfordrecreation.org.

In-person registration takes place at the pool office, located at 401 Centennial Ave., Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Friday, from 5 to 8 p.m. Proof of residency is required.

Membership options are available for individuals, families and seniors.

Cranford YMCA members receive a discount when registering in person with proof of residency and a valid Cranford YMCA membership card.

Summers at the pool kicks off opening weekend – Memorial Day Weekend, May 23-25. The pools will remain open on weekends through Tuesday, June 23. Daily summer hours begin on Wednesday, June 24, with the season concluding Labor Day, Sept. 7.

Are you looking to ensure your kids have a safe and fun time swimming at the pools? Cranford’s outdoor pool also offers swim lessons for children ages 6 months to 15 years.

The pool staff is looking forward to seeing their summer friends again at the pool this year. Register today.

For more information on hours of operation and pricing details, visit cranfordrecreation.org and click on Outdoor Pool and follow Cranford Pools on Facebook and Instagram for updates. Contact the Cranford Recreation & Parks Department via email at pool@cranfordnj.org or phone 908-709-7260.

Photos Courtesy of Christina Miskewitz

About the Author David Jablonski Editor View All Posts

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