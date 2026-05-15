CLARK — Carl H. Kumpf Middle School Art teacher Thomas Peitz, along with school play directors Danielle Keeley, Michele Greenspan and Claire Sheats, music teacher Flora Pollack and teacher Andrew Calo, brought a group of select visual and performing arts students from Carl H. Kumpf Middle School to attend the Union County Teen Arts Festival. The festival was at Union College in Cranford on Thursday, March 12, with organized workshops in the college classrooms. Students were able to participate in a variety of visual and performing arts workshops, such as cartooning, sculpting, painting, drum circles, drama, musical theater singing and lots more. Visual arts students had their artworks displayed for all Teen Arts participants to see. Frank Falotico, art educator and local artist, visited the Kumpf students at the event and critiqued their artwork individually, giving feedback and encouragement. Falotico commented on the importance of the student work, expressing how impressed he was with the variety of work, different techniques and use of materials.

The Kumpf Musical Theater students performed in one of the large college classrooms in front of a small audience of students and teachers from other Union County middle schools. “Hard Knock Life,” a number from Kumpf’s school play, “Annie Jr.,” was performed by the musical theater students. The performance was a huge hit and the students had a wonderful time.

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For the first time, Kumpf School also brought Pollack’s chorale students to sing “Anyway You Want It.” Parents, students and teachers were thrilled to see the students sing in a new venue. The student critique was very encouraging and informative. The student singers had a great time performing.

All of the students loved all the workshops and thoroughly enjoyed the artistic atmosphere. Keeley said, “It was so wonderful to see the kids have a chance to shine in front of other members of the arts community. They truly enjoyed learning in the informal setting and connecting with both professionals and peers from around the county over their shared passion for the various facets of art.”

Greenspan added, “It was such a joy to see the students get praised for their hard work. The art students got some wonderful critiques, the theater students were applauded for their hard work.” As Kumpf School continues to expand the arts for the kids in Clark, the advisors hope to bring new students to Teen Arts next year.

Photos Courtesy of Christine Casale Broski





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