ROSELLE PARK — Mayor Joseph Signorello Jr. officially launched the 125 Trees for 125 Years initiative at the Thursday, March 19, Borough Council meeting. In celebration of the borough’s 125th anniversary of incorporation, the community-driven effort seeks to bring 125 new trees to local streets and front yards to ensure Roselle Park remains vibrant for the next century.

“This initiative honors our past while creating a brighter, greener future,” said Mayor Joseph Signorello Jr. “We are bringing trees to the streets we walk and the front yards we share, creating healthier neighborhoods in celebration of this incredible milestone.”

As part of the initiative, residents are invited to request the planting of a shade tree within the public right-of-way in front of or adjacent to their home. Residents can use the Shade Tree Request Form to submit their requests.

The borough will preview the list and evaluate the feasibility of each requested location on a first-come, first-served basis. Planting locations are typically evaluated in early spring and late summer. Not all locations may be approved due to utility conflicts, site conditions and other practical considerations. Tree species will vary by location and availability.

“Roselle Park’s shade tree canopy has been an integral part of the borough’s landscape for 125 years,” said Tim Coakley, chairperson of Roselle Park’s Environmental Commission and Shade Tree Committee. “As the climate warms and frequent flooding threatens residents and businesses, it is more important than ever for us to maintain and replenish our trees to mitigate heat islands, manage stormwater, and clean the air we breathe.”

Union County has been instrumental in funding this initiative through the Greening Union County Grant Program. The borough received $8,000 in matching grant funds to expand the number of trees added during the fall and spring planting seasons. As part of the grant, trees will be installed by forestry professionals with a one-year maintenance guarantee.







About the Author David Jablonski Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry