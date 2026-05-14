UNION — The township of Union, in partnership with the Department of Public Works, has announced the upcoming Seedling Giveaway event scheduled for Saturday, May 16. This annual effort demonstrates the Township’s commitment to protecting the environment, improving the neighborhood’s appearance, and increasing the number of trees in the area.

Starting at 9 a.m., residents are invited to the Department of Public Works facility located at 1 Swanstrom Place East to receive free tree seedlings. This year, the township will be distributing two popular flowering species: red buds and magnolias. These trees are known for their vibrant spring blooms and their ability to thrive in the local climate, providing both aesthetic beauty and essential ecological benefits to residential neighborhoods.

The giveaway will operate on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last. To ensure a fair distribution across the community, there is a limit of one seedling per person. This event is only for residents of the township of Union. You must show proof of your address when you pick up your items. Businesses cannot take part in this giveaway.

Community members are encouraged to arrive early, as supplies are limited and the event will conclude once all seedlings have been distributed.

For more details, visit uniontownship.com and follow @twpunionnj on social media.







About the Author David Jablonski Editor View All Posts

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