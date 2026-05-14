UNION COUNTY — Discover the untold stories of the American Revolution through this interactive traveling exhibit, featuring engaging displays that bring the people, places and events of our nation’s founding to life.

Exhibit hours for public viewing

Thursday, May 14 : 6 to 9 p.m.

Friday, May 15 : 2 to 5 p.m.

Saturday, May 16 : 2 to 5 p.m.

Sunday, May 17 : 1 to 4 p.m.

Monday, May 18 : 10 a.m. to noon

Exhibit end times, except Monday, May 18, align with library closing and the library will close promptly at those times.

The Daughters of the American Revolution, Church and Canon Chapter in Springfield, and the American Battlefield Trust are thanked for making this exhibit at the Springfield Free Public Library possible.







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