RAHWAY — Soon you will be able to sing along to the hit songs “Dancing Queen” and “Mamma Mia” at Union County Performing Arts Center’s Main Stage. ARRIVAL From Sweden: The Music of ABBA will be putting on a showstopping performance on Saturday, May 16, for all ABBA lovers.

ARRIVAL From Sweden: The Music of ABBA is one of the world’s most renowned ABBA tribute bands, selling out venues all over the world and now bringing their talents to UCPAC this spring.

The tribute band was founded in 1995 by the late Rutger Gunnarsson, original ABBA string arranger and bass player, along with the Swedish artist Vicky Zetterberg. They perform a wide variety of iconic ABBA songs in addition to “Dancing Queen” and “Mamma Mia,” which include “Money Money Money,” “The Winner Takes It All” and “Does Your Mother Know.”

ARRIVAL From Sweden is the only tribute group that has been given an unreleased song directly from ABBA’s Björn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson. The song is called “Just A Notion,” which was released by the tribute band in 1999 and later again by ABBA in 2021 on their latest album “Voyage.”

Ticket prices range from $47 to $87. Doors will open at 7 p.m. with the show beginning at 8 p.m.

Union County Performing Arts Center is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization operating the Main Stage, built in 1928 and listed in both the State and National Register of Historic Places, at 1601 Irving St., and the modern and intimate Hamilton Stage, at 360 Hamilton St., in the heart of Rahway’s Arts District. To learn more, visit ucpac.org.





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