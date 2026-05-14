May 15, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Orange Avenue Outdoor Pool opens Memorial Weekend UCL-CRN-pool opens1-C

Orange Avenue Outdoor Pool opens Memorial Weekend

May 13, 2026 3
NJ Greek Fest returns to Westfield May 29-31 UCL-WST-greek fest1-C

NJ Greek Fest returns to Westfield May 29-31

May 13, 2026 3
125 trees for 125 years of Roselle Park

125 trees for 125 years of Roselle Park

May 13, 2026 4
Kumpf Visual and Performing Arts students attend Union County Teen Arts Festival UCL-CLK-teen arts1-C

Kumpf Visual and Performing Arts students attend Union County Teen Arts Festival

May 13, 2026 4

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$CoMmEntÁ
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UCT baseball continues with semifinals, final

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LOCAL SPORTS

UCT baseball continues with semifinals, final $CoMmEntÁ 1

UCT baseball continues with semifinals, final

May 13, 2026 20
Union High School baseball wins first UCT game in 4 years $CoMmEntÁ 2

Union High School baseball wins first UCT game in 4 years

May 13, 2026 35
Governor Livingston High School catcher Michael Basile reaches 100 hits $CoMmEntÁ 3

Governor Livingston High School catcher Michael Basile reaches 100 hits

May 6, 2026 80
Baseball’s Union County Tournament is seeded and begins this weekend $CoMmEntÁ 4

Baseball’s Union County Tournament is seeded and begins this weekend

May 6, 2026 101