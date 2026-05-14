May 15, 2026

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Union High School baseball wins first UCT game in 4 years $CoMmEntÁ

Union High School baseball wins first UCT game in 4 years

May 13, 2026 35
Governor Livingston High School catcher Michael Basile reaches 100 hits $CoMmEntÁ

Governor Livingston High School catcher Michael Basile reaches 100 hits

May 6, 2026 80
Baseball’s Union County Tournament is seeded and begins this weekend $CoMmEntÁ

Baseball’s Union County Tournament is seeded and begins this weekend

May 6, 2026 101
Union County baseball right before UCT seeding $CoMmEntÁ

Union County baseball right before UCT seeding

April 29, 2026 147

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LOCAL SPORTS

UCT baseball continues with semifinals, final $CoMmEntÁ 1

UCT baseball continues with semifinals, final

May 13, 2026 20
Union High School baseball wins first UCT game in 4 years $CoMmEntÁ 2

Union High School baseball wins first UCT game in 4 years

May 13, 2026 35
Governor Livingston High School catcher Michael Basile reaches 100 hits $CoMmEntÁ 3

Governor Livingston High School catcher Michael Basile reaches 100 hits

May 6, 2026 80
Baseball’s Union County Tournament is seeded and begins this weekend $CoMmEntÁ 4

Baseball’s Union County Tournament is seeded and begins this weekend

May 6, 2026 101