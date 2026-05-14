UNION — The Salvation Army New Jersey Division is inviting individuals, families and corporate partners across the state to take part in its first-ever “Running for the Most Good” Virtual 5K, taking place May 11–17 in celebration of National Salvation Army Week.

Participants can walk or run 3.1 miles at their own pace, from any location, while supporting programs that provide food, shelter, youth services and emergency aid to individuals and families in need right in their own town or area.

Serving every ZIP code across New Jersey, the Salvation Army designed this virtual event to connect communities across the state while giving participants the opportunity to make a tangible impact in their neighborhoods.

“This is a meaningful way for people across the state to make a difference,” said Major Brett DeMichael, divisional commander. “Every step helps the Salvation Army provide essential programs and services to our neighbors who rely on our support.”

Participants can register for $25 and complete their 5K anytime during event week. Local Salvation Army Corps and community groups throughout New Jersey are already beginning to participate, with more expected to join in the coming weeks.

Businesses and organizations interested in supporting the event and engaging their teams are encouraged to explore sponsorship opportunities.

To register or learn more, visit: www.SalvationArmyNJ.org/5K.







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