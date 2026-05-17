RAHWAY — Roosevelt Elementary School recently celebrated Read Across America with a vibrant spirit week designed to inspire a lifelong passion for literacy among its students. The festivities centered on the theme that reading provides individuals with superpowers, allowing staff and students to dress as their favorite superheroes. This creative approach helped students visualize how the skills they gain through books can empower them to achieve extraordinary things in their daily lives.

In addition to celebrating the magic of stories, the school looked toward the future by hosting a day dedicated to college and career aspirations. Participants arrived wearing university gear and professional attire to represent their long-term goals. This event emphasized the critical link between literacy and professional success, showing students that the reading habits they form today are the building blocks for the careers they hope to pursue tomorrow.

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The week reached its conclusion with a special community event featuring guest visitors from Rahway Academy. These older students visited various classrooms at Roosevelt Elementary to read aloud to the younger children. This culminating activity provided a meaningful opportunity for peer mentorship and allowed the students to connect through a shared love of storytelling. Through these diverse activities, Roosevelt Elementary successfully highlighted the importance of reading as both a source of wonder and a pathway to future achievement.

Photos Courtesy of Colleen Kurdyla





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