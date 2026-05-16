CRANFORD — The Cranford Clay Courts Club was originally a part of the Cranford Canoe Club, one of several canoeing clubs popular from 1870 to the 1920s, and attracted numerous excellent tennis players, including the legendary Bill Tilden, who was the first American to win Wimbledon in 1920 and again in 1921 and 1930.

The courts were run by the town for several decades. Local tennis players were given the opportunity in 1992 to lease the courts and create a private club, which was organized as the Cranford Clay Courts Club. It’s a non-profit club run by an all-volunteer Board of Trustees as well as member volunteers.

Open April through November, weather permitting, the Cranford Clay Courts Club is privileged to be one of the few “soft” court clubs with a lighting system for night play. A “gem” of the local tennis community, the club prides itself on the friendly, inclusive atmosphere where having fun and getting exercise are the goals. With “Socials” on both Mondays and Fridays at 6 p.m. each week, it’s also a great place to meet members of the community with whom to play.

As the weather turns warmer and outdoor activity picks up, you may have seen some of the recent studies about the health benefits of playing tennis, including:

Tennis players add 9.7 years to their life, compared to more sedentary individuals; playing tennis just three hours per week can help lower your cardiovascular health risk by 56%;

Tennis players are 20% more likely to report strong mental health than other sport and activity participants; and

Playing tennis provides a wide range of health and wellness benefits that make it an ideal activity for anybody at any age.

Last year, the club honored President Emerita Mary Goodfellow and long-time Vice President Chip Hogan, as well as the whole Hogan Family, with courts dedicated in their names as part of the 1992 locals that helped save this wonderful club and guide it forward through many years.

The Club continues to make progress with an amazing team of volunteers and works with The Floraphile Garden Club of Cranford every year to help decorate Girl Scout Park with beautiful flowers each spring.

In an effort to get more of the community participating and learning the game, the Cranford Clay Courts Club has increased the number of courts for adult clinics, which run every Tuesday, from 7 to 8 p.m. last season, as well as the number of instructors for the Kids Academy this year. Children in the age range of 9-14 are eligible and sessions run Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 4 to 5 p.m., with the additional summertime slot of 1 to 2 p.m. both days from July 7 through Aug. 20.

See the Club’s website at CranfordTennis.com for more information and to sign up while space is available or if you are interested in becoming a member. You can also follow the club on Meta and Instagram. In the spirit of the Cranford Clay Courts Club, all are welcome.

Photos Courtesy of Eileen Leahey







About the Author David Jablonski Editor View All Posts

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