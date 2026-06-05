CRANFORD — The Cranford Public Library, 224 Walnut Ave., Cranford, has a ton of fun programs coming up for families this summer. It will be hosting the annual Summer Reading Challenge from Monday, June 22, through Friday, Aug. 14, and there will be options for readers of all ages: early literacy (ages 0-4), children (ages 5+), teens (ages 10-18) and adults. This year’s theme is “Unearth a Story” and it’s all about dinosaurs and archaeology. Track your reading to earn fun prizes and a chance to win one of the grand prize drawings. Stop by the library or visit https://cranfordlibrary.beanstack.com/ to get started.

Children’s reading challenge participants will be celebrated at the annual Summer Reading Party on Thursday, Aug. 6 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. There will be crafts, music and a special visit from Dinosaurs Arise. Report any amount of time to the library before Wednesday, Aug. 5, if you’d like to attend. The last day to claim prizes is Friday, Aug. 21.

Chalk the Walk for Pride: People of all ages are welcome to decorate the library’s walkway using chalk, make a variety of crafts and celebrate. Community partners Cranford Unity Project and PFLAG Cranford-Union will be tabling; stop by and say hello. Drop in between 10 and 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 6, to join in the fun, no registration is required.

Toddler Tuesday: Toddlers and their caregivers are invited to join for a short and lively storytime followed by free play. This series meets on Tuesday mornings in June and July; there is no class on June 30. Come to room 201 of the Cranford Community Center, no registration required.

Pajama Storytime: Snuggle with your favorite stuffed animal, listen to a fun story and make some crafts in the library. This program meets at 6:30 p.m. on Thursdays, June 11 and July 9, no registration required.

Kids D&D: Come for a beginner-friendly Dungeons & Dragons adventure designed just for children. Players will work together to explore a fantasy world, solve puzzles and overcome challenges using creativity and teamwork. No prior experience is needed; characters and guidance will be provided. Sessions are on Thursdays, June 11, July 2, July 23 and Aug. 13, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Registration is required for each individual meeting.

Grab & Go Kits: These fun Grab & Go Kits will be on Saturday mornings.

June 13: LED Name Tag (ages 10+)

June 20: Nature Paper

June 27: Plesiosaur

July 11: Star Wand Bookmark

July 18: Superhero Mask

July 25: Petroglyph (ages 9+)

Aug. 1: Salt Dough Fossil

Aug. 8: Sand Art

Aug. 15: Dinosaur Puppet

Aug. 22: Name Tag

Kits are available on a first-come, first-served basis at 10 a.m. A limit of two kits per patron.

Page Turners Book Club: Calling all readers in grades three to five: come to a fun book club on Monday, June 15, from 6 to 6:30 p.m. Read any Stuart Gibbs book and let’s talk about it. Registration is required and can be done online.

Make a Mummy Craft: Make your very own mummy using donated dolls, masking tape and some clay. Also make your own papyrus and learn how to write your names in hieroglyphs. Come on Thursday, June 25, at 3 p.m. This program is for children ages 7 and older; registration is required.

Pool Storytimes: Just in time for adult swim, come to the kiddie pool for a fun storytime at Orange Avenue Pool on Fridays, June 26, July 17 and Aug. 7, at 3:45 p.m. Must be a member of the Cranford Pool to participate.

Eyes of the Wild: Animal rescue and conservation group Eyes of the Wild will bring some amazing, exotic animals to the Cranford Community Center on Wednesday, July 1, at 7 p.m. This program is best suited to elementary-aged children. No registration required, but space is limited and may be unavailable to latecomers.

Prehistoric Life of New Jersey: Dinosaurs, mammoths and sharks, oh my! Examine fossils from New Jersey while exploring changes in terrain, sea level and climate that influenced native species over geologic history. Sort through 15-million-year-old sediments to find fossils you can keep. Children ages 7-10 are invited on Tuesday, July 7, at 6 p.m. Registration is required.

Steve Woyce, Unearth a Magical Story: The Cranford Community Center will be turned into a magic dinosaur museum to “Unearth Magical Stories!” Audience volunteers will bring the book “How to Catch a Dinosaur” to life with magic, help build a dinosaur skeleton and even see Steve in his own Who Would Win Challenge: Dino Vs. Magician! This program is best suited to elementary-aged children and meets on Wednesday, July 8. No registration is required, but space is limited and may be unavailable to latecomers.

Storybook Woods: Get outside for a morning of stories and songs. This all-ages storytime series meets at Hanson Park on July 9, 16 and 23, at 9:30 a.m. Bring something on which to sit. This outdoor storytime is weather permitting and will be cancelled in the event of inclement weather.

Fossil Fun: Learn about fossils and participate in hands-on interactive arts and crafts activities with the Rutgers Geology Museum. This program is for children ages 6-18 and meets on Thursday, July 9, at 5:30 p.m.

Kids Can Cook: Children ages 7 and older are invited to this fun cooking class on Monday, July 13, at 6 p.m. This month, learn how to make Viking Bread, a recipe that’s been around since Viking times. While it bakes, learn how to write your names in Viking Runes. This event meets in the Cranford Community Center; registration is required.

Mysteries of the Maya: Travel back in time to explore the fascinating world of the ancient Maya! Children will discover Mayan culture through crafts, games and stories inspired by one of history’s most amazing civilizations. Learn about Mayan art, symbols, traditions and daily life. This program is for children ages 7 and older and meets on Tuesday, July 14, at 6 p.m.

Storyface-a-Saurus Show: Join this exciting storytelling show featuring live, intricate face painting. Stories include folktales about ancient creatures such as crocodiles, sharks and legendary dragons. Christopher’s work has been featured on the NBC Today Show, the CBS Early Show and the Bronx Zoo. This program is best suited to elementary-aged children and meets on Wednesday, July 15, at 7 p.m. No registration is required, but space is limited and may be unavailable to latecomers.

Dino Shadow Art: Paint a background for a dinosaur silhouette and make show stopping dino-art. This program is for children ages 7 and older and meets on Thursday, July 16, at 4 p.m. Registration is required.

Tosho-con: It’s the fourth annual Cranford Tosho-con on Saturday, July 18, from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Come for a full day of panels, programs, special guests, crafts, artist alley, dance parties, cosplay contest and more in celebration of anime, manga, comics and pop culture. This free program is open to everyone and will have events for all ages throughout the day. Thanks to the Friends of the Cranford Public Library for sponsoring many of our programs. In partnership with the Cranford Community Center.

Mini Dino Terrarium: Make your own tiny night light terrariums with recycled materials and mini-dinosaurs. This program is for children ages 7 and older and meets on Monday, July 20. Registration is required.

Zoophoria: Meet the distant cousins of the world’s most ferocious dinosaurs. Join Zoophoria NJ and embark on a hands-on adventure interacting with reptiles, amphibians and invertebrates. This program is best suited to elementary-aged children and meets on Wednesday, July 22, at 7 p.m. No registration is required, but space is limited and may be unavailable to latecomers.

Reading Buddies: Emerging readers ages 4-7 are invited to practice their skills at the library. Read out loud to a trusted teen. This program meets on Tuesdays, July 7, 14 and 28, and Aug. 4, 11 and 18, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. It also meets on Thursdays, July 23 and 30, and Aug. 13 and 20, from 3 to 4 p.m. No registration is required.

Messy Storytime: Listen to a fun story and create a themed craft. Dress for a mess. This program meets in the Cranford Community Center on Friday, July 24, at 10:15 a.m. This program is for children ages 2 and older; registration is required.

Edible Dino Bone Hunt and Storytime: Read some fun dinosaur books and make your own mini edible dinosaur dig with pudding, cookies and white chocolate dino bones. This program meets in the Cranford Community Center on Monday, July 27. For ages 4 and older. Registration is required.

Reading is Dino-Mite Magic Show: Reading Is Dino-Mite is a dinosaur themed show filled with magic, comedy, puppets, story-telling and tons of audience participation. There will be dinosaurs and lots of prehistoric fun, too. This program meets on Wednesday, July 29, at 7 p.m. No registration is required, but space is limited and may be unavailable to latecomers.

The Amazing Generation Book Club: Dive into The Amazing Generation and share great discussions, pizza, crafts and an escape room. This book club is for children ages 8-12 and meets from 4 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 12. Registration is required.

Tea Rex Party: Come dressed in your finest tea party clothes or your favorite dino shirt and hear a story, nibble on some cookies and learn some proper tea etiquette while practicing your best roar. This program meets in the Cranford Community Center on Monday, Aug. 24, at 6 p.m. For ages 4 and older; registration required.

Visit the calendar to learn more about these programs or to register at https://cranfordlibrary.events.mylibrary.digital/.

Photos Courtesy of Marissa Lieberman





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