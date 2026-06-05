RAHWAY — Mayor Raymond A. Giacobbe Jr. and Rahway City Council are presenting Face(t)s of America, a curated exhibition in the Gallery Space, 1670 Irving St., Rahway. The exhibition is free and open to the public.

Face(t)s of America brings together six artists whose work explores what it means to live, belong and define oneself in America. Through portraiture, photography, and painting, each artist offers a personal and deeply felt perspective on identity — one that is shaped by culture, history, family, and everyday life.

Participating artists include Rodríguez Calero, Dong Kyu Kim, Carlos Mateu, Roxanna Meléndez, Diane Phares, and Duquann Sweeney.

“Face(t)s of America is a powerful reflection of the many voices, stories, and identities that shape our community and our country,” said Giacobbe. “Rahway has always been a place where diversity is not only welcomed but celebrated, and this exhibition highlights the importance of seeing one another through art, understanding and shared experiences. We are proud to provide a space where these perspectives can be expressed and appreciated by all.”

The exhibition will be on view from Saturday, April 18, to Saturday, June 13. Face(t)s of America is part of a series of events taking place in Rahway in 2026 that celebrate and recognize the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. More information on city of Rahway events can be found at https://cityofrahway.org/195/Parks-Recreation.

The Gallery Space is also participating in the 2026 edition of Garden State Art Weekend, a statewide celebration of art in New Jersey sponsored by Manufacturers Village Artists, a non-profit arts service organization. The Gallery Space will be open to the public on Saturday, April 18, from 1 to 4 p.m.

More information on Garden State Art Weekend is available on the project website. https://www.gardenstateartweekend.org/.







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