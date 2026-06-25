June 25, 2026

Author's Other Posts

City of Linden mourns the death of Luis Cano, America’s oldest man 

City of Linden mourns the death of Luis Cano, America’s oldest man 

June 24, 2026 20
Grant received from Junior League of Summit to expand GRACE Square Foot Garden program UCL-SUM-expand GRACE1-C

Grant received from Junior League of Summit to expand GRACE Square Foot Garden program

June 24, 2026 26
Arthur L. Johnson High  School hosts its Night of Crusader Honors Arthur L. Johnson High  School hosts its Night of Crusader Honors

Arthur L. Johnson High  School hosts its Night of Crusader Honors

June 17, 2026 61
Clark preschoolers enjoy some indoor camping UCL-CLK-indoor camping1-C

Clark preschoolers enjoy some indoor camping

June 17, 2026 57

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LOCAL SPORTS

Hillside football player named MVP in all-star game UCL-HIL-daysun looby-C 1

Hillside football player named MVP in all-star game

June 24, 2026 17
Union County players lead North teams to All-Star Football wins at TCNJ UCL-UC-all star game1-C 2

Union County players lead North teams to All-Star Football wins at TCNJ

June 24, 2026 114
Governor Livingston falls to Ramsey $CoMmEntÁ 3

Governor Livingston falls to Ramsey

June 17, 2026 112
Jonathan Dayton softball wins its first state championship $CoMmEntÁ 4

Jonathan Dayton softball wins its first state championship

June 17, 2026 134