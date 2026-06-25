UNION — The township of Union, along with the Union Recreation Department and Police Department, has announced the return of its popular Open Road community initiative this summer and fall. This year’s program will be on two separate dates: Sunday, June 28, and Sunday, Sept. 20, from 9 to 11 a.m.

A mile-long section of Rahway Avenue, between Morris and Liberty avenues, will be closed to vehicular traffic, transforming the pavement into a vibrant, car-free zone for the community. Residents of all ages are invited to walk, run, bike, dance and roll along the open street. This free public event encourages physical fitness and community connection in a safe, spacious environment.

“The Open Road initiative is all about reimagining our shared public spaces and bringing the community together,” said Mayor Patricia Guerra-Frazier. “By opening Rahway Avenue to pedestrians, we are creating a safe, active environment where families, neighbors and pets can exercise, connect, and enjoy everything our township has to offer.”

Open Road is free, pet-friendly and open to all. Residents along the route should expect temporary traffic adjustments during the brief two-hour windows. For more information, visit uniontownship.com and follow @twpunionnj on social media.







About the Author David Jablonski Editor View All Posts

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