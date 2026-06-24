UNION — It was an afternoon of community celebration.

Union Township had its sixth annual Juneteenth Festival at Bierteumpfel Park on June Saturday, 20. There were more than 50 Black owned businesses, including food vendors, fashion and apparel vendors, art vendors, books, health and wellness care, accessories and plenty to do for children. There was also live entertainment and deejays.

The event was hosted by Kernard Reid.

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Sen. Joe Cryan gave a powerful speech. After wishing everyone a “Happy Freedom Day,” he spoke about cuts from the current U.S. administration. He said, “Let’s get real, folks. If they had their way, there wouldn’t be a Juneteenth. You have a voice. Vote! Vote! Vote! Use that voice to be heard.”

Assemblywoman Annette Quijano spoke about working with Cryan to push the legislation, urging the federal government to designate Juneteenth as a federal holiday during the Barack Obama administration.

She said, “We want to make sure the person in the White House today doesn’t take it away. Today is not only about remembering history, it’s about making history. Vote for people who believe in the same things you do. Make sure your voice is heard.”

Tinida Clark and Linda Brown sang “Lift Every Voice.”

Clark is the owner of House of Playokee in Union, a restaurant that has a variety of food and live entertainment. Giving homage to New Jersey, their dishes are named after famous entertainers from the state, such as Franki Vali Empanadas and Whitney Houston Wings, to name a few.

“We want everyone to feel at home,” said Clark.

Men of Soul performed the high energy sounds of soul, Motown, R&B, funk and classic hits. People danced and sang along to the timeless music of The O’Jays, Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder, The Temptations and Michael Jackson, to name a few.

Amobichuk M. Moseseche is a 14-year-old author who was selling his three books about overcoming middle-school challenges and life situations for older students.

Damara Lowery has a small business called Breakfast Beaute. She works out of the home and puts food boards together for presentation and has workshops catering to putting boards together. She began her business a few months ago.

Brenda Williams, of Maplewood, writes books that help young girls build confidence. She was inspired by her granddaughters. Currently, she is working on another book for boys, called “Brave and Brilliant Boys.”

Denyce Riley, of Orange, was selling satin bonnets. She started her business during the pandemic six years ago. “The satin keeps hair healthy,” she said. “Prevents split ends. Keeps your head warm. It’s good for your hair.”

Riley has an Instagram page and sells her product at vendor events.

Flora Ekpe-Idang’s business is Corage Dolls. She sells her dolls at pop ups and has products in retail spaces. Her multicultural dolls encourage girls to be unstoppable. She also had affirmation cards for children – and adults. The West Orange resident also has a book about entrepreneurship for children called “Don’t Give Up Aaliyah!”

To learn more about Union Township visit: https://www.uniontownship.com/.

Photos by Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta











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