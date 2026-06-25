SUMMIT — Reeves-Reed Arboretum has received a $3,970 grant from the Junior League of Summit to expand the Square Foot Garden initiative at GRACE, a Summit-based nonprofit serving individuals and families experiencing food insecurity.

The Square Foot Garden program is a collaborative effort between Reeves-Reed Arboretum and GRACE, combining food production, community volunteerism and gardening education to support local families in need. The grant will help double the number of vegetables grown in the garden, increasing access to fresh, nutritious produce while expanding educational opportunities for participants.

“We are deeply grateful to the Junior League of Summit for supporting this important initiative,” said Althea Llewellyn, Reeves-Reed Arboretum’s director of Education. “The Square Foot Garden program provides fresh produce to local families while teaching community members practical gardening skills they can use at home.”

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Funding from the grant will support the expansion of garden production and educational programming at the GRACE garden site. Project objectives include:

cleaning and preparing two additional square foot garden beds with the help of local Summit elementary school scouts, parents and community volunteers;

planting and harvesting multiple crops throughout the growing season, including tomatoes, radishes, garlic, lettuce, cilantro, herbs and other fast-growing vegetables;

conducting 16 educational workshops, each approximately 15 minutes in length, focused on teaching participants how to grow vegetables from seedlings at home; and

providing free vegetable seedlings to workshop participants interested in starting their own gardens.

Based on projected garden yields and produce donations, Reeves-Reed Arboretum estimates that between 1,000 and 1,500 individuals will benefit from fresh vegetables and herbs harvested through the program. Beyond providing nutritious food, the initiative encourages self-sufficiency by teaching participants how to grow vegetables at home while fostering healthy eating habits and greater awareness of sustainable food systems.

The project also engages local volunteers, including youth and families, in meaningful community service while building stronger community connections and increasing awareness of local food insecurity.

Through partnerships such as this, Reeves-Reed Arboretum continues to connect people with nature while strengthening community food access, environmental stewardship and hands-on learning opportunities for residents of all ages.

Photos Courtesy of Doreen Schindler











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