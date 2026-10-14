CRANFORD — Porchfest is a celebration of music that takes place annually in Cranford.

Private homes recently offered their porches and front lawns for local musical acts to perform various genres of music throughout the day. This was the 10th annual Porchfest in town.

The community music festival began in 2017. It’s free to the public, and for all ages.

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Tara Grey performed symphonic rock covers with Luminis2, a softer version of her symphonic metal band Luminis. The stripped-down version of Luminis was Grey on vocals and Ivan Strom on keyboards. Songs they covered included “Alone,” by Heart, and “Behind Blue Eyes,” by The Who.

“Cranford Porchfest is one of the shows we really look forward to as it’s outside at the most beautiful time of year,” said Grey. “Our full four-piece band has performed at Porchfest in the past. However, with our massive set-up and heavy songs, we felt it more appropriate to play some softer music for this year’s fest.”

Grey’s mom, Elaine Ortiz, was watching her performance. “She’s giving it her all,” she said. “Since she was a child, she loved to sing. It’s her passion.”

“I love what she does,” said Joe Ortiz, Grey’s father. “I encourage her.”

Following the performance of Luminis2 was Higher Ground, performing a variety of music from rock to soul to country. Guitarist Bill Charschan said the band has been playing for 10 years and has a local following. They played Porchfest eight years in a row.

Brian Stella and The Company Town Band performed rock and Americana, including a fun, gritty country anthem original called “Smells Like Whiskey,” which is on Stella’s album, “American Soul.”

Carlos Guzman, of Plainfield, was attending Porchfest for the first time. He said, “The band is kicking! Every town should have this event.”

Jen Freeman, of Cranford, was also enjoying Stella’s music. She said, “I love all different kinds of music. It’s a really nice community event.”

Adjustable Thrills performed blues and funk, including originals.

Tam Garcia, of Middlesex, was performing acoustic alternative folk originals. The singer/guitarist performed at Porchfest many times over the years. He said, “They keep inviting me, so I keep coming.” He said that performing originals “keeps it fresh.” Garcia performs in a bunch of bands and was in the house band at The Stone Pony before the pandemic.

Garcia’s mom, Anny Sullivan, was in attendance. She said, “I love him, he’s fantastic.”

Also in attendance was Garcia’s wife, Jenna. She said, “He’s been doing this for a very long time. He loves it. We love the atmosphere here, walking around and seeing Halloween decorations.”

Other talent performing throughout the day included: Justin Weitzen, performing acoustic pop; Oh Rats, playing ’90s/’00s alt rock; Burnside Manor and Upper Cross, performing pop, punk, and emo; The DTs, playing power pop, pop rock and blues; classic rock bands RPM, Outside the Box and Dead Aire; Alternative rock bands Exit 11 and Redemption; Positive Salt, doing rock, acoustic, soul and originals; Band Substances, performing rock; Reflux Capacitors, playing rock and soul; Raritan Road, doing pop/rock; The Fables, performing classic rock and pop; Tipsy Flamingo, performing modern/classic rock; Ice Evolution, doing upbeat pop and rock; punk rock bands Upper Cross, Dig A Revel, Bamberdost, and Take It or Leave It; Mood Swings, Liam Brown and the Pounds, Shuttle Program and Binge, playing rock; Wes Whitlock, performing jazz and Americana; More Stars, doing ’80s/’90s/’00 alt; Tweezer, performing indie rock; The Mutts, playing classic and modern rock; Vienna Stivala, doing country, rock, folk and pop; Fry, Deeg and C-Town All Stars, performing classic rock covers; Say it Ain’t Scorcho, doing Weezer covers; Crash Test and the Deadlinez, playing classic to contemporary rock; The Hot Shots, doing pop and rock; Quadrophonic Lettuce, playing electric-acoustic rock, blues and country; Chilltown, playing hard rock/metal; Catch Me If You Can, doing acoustic alternative/folk punk; Quincy, performing rock, pop and country; and Paper Lanterns, doing rock covers.

To learn more about Porchfest, visit: https://www.cranford.cc/porchfest.

Photos by Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta











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