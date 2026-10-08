Three undefeated teams remain as Week Six gets underway

UNION COUNTY — A little more than a year ago, David Brearley High School was on a 15-game losing streak, which included a first-time 0-10 season in 2024.

The Bears, guided by first-year head coach Elliot Platt last season, were off to an 0-3 start that saw them score only 20 points.

Things turned around Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, when senior quarterback Joe Squillaro scored on a three-yard run in the fourth quarter and then fellow senior Chris Meserindino kicked the extra point to lift David Brearley to a come-from-behind 27-26 triumph at Ward Field in Kenilworth.

Highland Park High School was 2-0 and on a four-game winning streak dating back to 2024.

The teams are set to clash again, this time in Middlesex County, when David Brearley plays at Highland Park on Friday, Oct. 9, at 7 p.m.

Once again, Highland Park is undefeated, this time at 6-0, and the Owls have only given up 13 points in six games, with four shutouts.

David Brearley comes in with a 5-1 record that includes a three-game winning streak where the Bears are averaging 40 points. David Brearley is 10-3, since snapping its 15-game slide a year ago.

Talk about turnarounds. Highland Park may have the No. 1 rags-to-riches story in New Jersey high school football at the moment.

From the very beginning of the 2017 season to its 10th game of the 2023 campaign, Highland Park lost 51 straight games before ending the streak and its 2023 season with a 46-29 consolation win at Point Pleasant Beach High School. Included were records of 0-10 in 2017, 0-5 in 2018, 0-10 again in 2019, no games played in the shortened 2020 pandemic season, 0-8 in 2021, 0-9 in 2022 and 1-9 in 2023, when the streak finally came to a halt.

Highland Park then produced its first winning season in eight years in 2024, going 6-3. The Owls, after their 2-0 start, finished just 3-6 a year ago, but have rebounded nicely so far this season. They presently rank 14th in the United Power Rank (UPR) standings for South, Group 1 and are in position to, perhaps, have their first playoff season since 2010.

David Brearley, with its only setback being a 14-7 home loss to Jonathan Dayton High School, has been guided this season by junior quarterback Ryan Nelson, junior running back Monroe Passmore and junior receiver Rocco Frederico. Among the leading tacklers are sophomore linebacker Mateo Raimondi and junior linebacker Nate Bonnet.

In North, Group 1, David Brearley is 15th in the UPR. The top 16 teams in each group size qualify for the playoffs, so this is a huge game for both David Brearley and Highland Park. David Brearley came back to make the playoffs last year by winning at 6-1 Jonathan Dayton, 10-7, on the playoff cutoff date weekend.

Union County still undefeated:

Elizabeth High School (6-0) – first time since 2012, their last sectional state championship season.

Cranford High School (5-0) – first time since 2021, their last sectional state championship season and the Cougars are the last Union County team to win a state title, which was that season five years ago.

New Providence High School (5-0) – first time since 2025 and third time since 2018

One loss:

Union High School (5-1) – lost at home to Elizabeth

Rahway High School (5-1) – lost at home to Cranford

Hillside High School (5-1) – lost at home to Bernards High School

David Brearley (5-1) – lost at home to Jonathan Dayton High School

The other big-time matchup involving a Union County team this week is Union hosting Bridgewater–Raritan Regional High School. Both teams are 5-1 and seeking higher playoff positioning in North, Group 5.

Cranford remained undefeated this late in the season for the first time in five years after edging Montgomery High School, 13-12, at home in double overtime on Friday night, Oct 2, at Memorial Field.

Union County football matchups for Week Six

Thursday, Oct. 8 = one game

Woodbridge (4-2) at Summit (4-2), 6:30 p.m. – At 5-2 last year, Summit High School won at Woodbridge High School, 10-7, to enhance its playoff positioning in North, Group 3.

Friday, Oct. 9 = 12 games

Rahway (5-1) at Plainfield (2-4), 6 p.m. – Plainfield High School is new to the Rahway High School schedule this year. The Indians continue to roll, averaging more than 30 points behind senior quarterbacks Anthony Robertson and Jaquan Robinson.

Cranford (5-0) at South Plainfield (4-2), 6 p.m. – Cranford High School has another challenging road game to try to remain undefeated. Cranford is third in the UPR in North, Group 3 and South Plainfield High School is just in at the moment at 15.

Spotswood (2-4) at Abraham Clark (0-5), 6 p.m. – Abraham Clark High School, Roselle, has lost eight straight dating back to last year and 13 of its last 14. Spotswood High School has lost three in a row.

J.P. Stevens (2-4) at Roselle Park (2-4), 6 p.m. – Roselle Park High School just snapped a brief two-game skid with a 29-28 single overtime win at Middlesex High School. The Panthers are seeking their first home win this season at John Wagner Stadium at Herm Shaw Field.

Westfield (1-5) at Ridge (3-2), 6:30 p.m. – Westfield High School has struggled to score points in its five-game losing streak and is in danger of producing a third straight season below .500.

Perth Amboy (5-1) at New Providence (5-0), 6:30 p.m. – Perth Amboy High School is enjoying its best season in some time and has allowed only 27 points. The Middlesex County school has won five games for the first time since 2018 and is seeking a winning season for the first time since 2011. Perth Amboy won one game in 2025 and 2024 and only two in 2023 and 2022. New Providence High School is averaging more than 30 points and giving up an average of only 10.

Bridgewater–Raritan Regional (5-1) at Union (5-1), 7 p.m. – These teams last clashed in 2023, with Union High School winning, 27-21, at Bridgewater–Raritan Regional High School. They last played each other in Union in the 2022 season-opener for Union, with Bridgewater–Raritan Regional winning 7-6.

Hillsborough (1-5) at Elizabeth (6-0), 7 p.m. – Hillsborough High School has lost four in a row. These teams last faced each other in the season-opener for both in 2019, with Hillsborough winning, 34-0, at home.

Colonia (2-4) at Linden (2-3), 7 p.m. – Linden High School lost at Colonia High School, 35-18, a year ago. The Tigers last beat Colonia in 2023.

Scotch Plains–Fanwood (1-5) at Governor Livingston (3-3), 7 p.m. – Both Union County schools seek to rebound from losses a week ago after they were victorious the previous week.

Metuchen (2-3) at Arthur L. Johnson (3-2), 7 p.m. – After falling by one point and then by just one seven-point touchdown in its first two games, Arthur L. Johnson High School has rebounded nicely with three wins by a combined score of 98-12. Arthur L. Johnson has defeated Metuchen High School every year since 2021, five games in a row.

David Brearley (5-1) at Highland Park (6-0), 7 p.m. – David Brearley High School seeks to produce a four-game winning streak for the second season in a row and hand Highland Park High School its first home loss since last October.

Saturday, Oct. 10 = two games

North Plainfield (4-2) at Hillside (5-1), 1 p.m. – After falling for the first time at home last week to a comeback in the second half by a Bernards High School team that had won three straight, Hillside High School will seek to snap visiting North Plainfield High School’s three-game winning streak this week. It will be Hillside’s final regular season home game and probably its last home game of the year. Should the Comets qualify for the playoffs out of North, Group 2, their seeding most likely would not be high enough to host a first-round playoff encounter.

Jonathan Dayton (4-2) at South River (0-6), 1 p.m. – South River High School is 1-15 in its last 16 games, while Jonathan Dayton High School seeks to bounce back from the 41-21 loss on Friday night, Oct. 2, at home to 4-0 New Providence.

Union County football schedule for Week Six

Thursday, Oct. 8 = one game

Woodbridge at Summit, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 9 = 12 games

Rahway at Plainfield, 6 p.m.

Cranford at South Plainfield, 6 p.m.

Spotswood at Abraham Clark, 6 p.m.

J.P. Stevens at Roselle Park, 6 p.m.

Westfield at Ridge, 6:30 p.m.

Perth Amboy at New Providence, 6:30 p.m.

Bridgewater–Raritan Regional at Union, 7 p.m.

Hillsborough at Elizabeth, 7 p.m.

Colonia at Linden, 7 p.m.

Scotch Plains–Fanwood at Governor Livingston, 7 p.m.

Metuchen at Arthur L. Johnson, 7 p.m.

David Brearley at Highland Park, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 10 = two games

North Plainfield at Hillside, 1 p.m.

Jonathan Dayton at South River, 1 p.m.

Off: None.

Photo by JR Parachini





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