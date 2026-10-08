October 9, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Union High School football has a big home game vs. Bridgewater–Raritan $CoMmEntÁ

Union High School football has a big home game vs. Bridgewater–Raritan

October 7, 2026 81
Week Five county football has five teams undefeated, four with one loss $CoMmEntÁ

Week Five county football has five teams undefeated, four with one loss

October 1, 2026 154
Cranford football is 4-0 as its schedule gets even tougher $CoMmEntÁ

Cranford football is 4-0 as its schedule gets even tougher

September 30, 2026 175
Week four football sees four county teams trying to stay undefeated $CoMmEntÁ

Week four football sees four county teams trying to stay undefeated

September 23, 2026 187

Related Stories

UCL-SPR-pizza wpolice1-C
3 minutes read

A pizza party with the police in Springfield! 

Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta October 7, 2026 61
UCL-RAH-mural unveiled-C
2 minutes read

New mural unveiled at River Front Park celebrates Rahway’s vibrant community

editor October 7, 2026 83
Clark Public School District welcomes new staff
1 minute read

Clark Public School District welcomes new staff

editor October 7, 2026 75
$CoMmEntÁ
4 minutes read

Union High School football has a big home game vs. Bridgewater–Raritan

JR Parachini October 7, 2026 81
UCL-RAH-illumination1-C
3 minutes read

‘Illumination: A Haunted Organ Concert by Candlelight’ is featured

Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta October 7, 2026 82
$CoMmEntÁ
6 minutes read

Week Five county football has five teams undefeated, four with one loss

JR Parachini October 1, 2026 154

LOCAL SPORTS

Three undefeated teams remain as Week Six gets underway $CoMmEntÁ 1

Three undefeated teams remain as Week Six gets underway

October 7, 2026 34
Union High School football has a big home game vs. Bridgewater–Raritan $CoMmEntÁ 2

Union High School football has a big home game vs. Bridgewater–Raritan

October 7, 2026 81
Week Five county football has five teams undefeated, four with one loss $CoMmEntÁ 3

Week Five county football has five teams undefeated, four with one loss

October 1, 2026 154
Cranford football is 4-0 as its schedule gets even tougher $CoMmEntÁ 4

Cranford football is 4-0 as its schedule gets even tougher

September 30, 2026 175