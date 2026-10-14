October 17, 2026

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Paper Pals created dahlias out of paper for autumn at Kenilworth Public Library UCL-KEN-paper pals1-C

Paper Pals created dahlias out of paper for autumn at Kenilworth Public Library

October 14, 2026 43
Cranford celebrates its 10th annual Porchfest UCL-CRN-porchfest1-C

Cranford celebrates its 10th annual Porchfest

October 14, 2026 96
Italian culture is celebrated at Rahway Recreation Center UCL-RAH-viva rahway1-C

Italian culture is celebrated at Rahway Recreation Center

October 14, 2026 90
13-year-old singer from Union lands a spot on ‘The Voice’ UCL-UNI-brianna cameron-C

13-year-old singer from Union lands a spot on ‘The Voice’

October 14, 2026 128

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LOCAL SPORTS

Week Seven football for Union County still gestures two undefeated teams $CoMmEntÁ 1

Week Seven football for Union County still gestures two undefeated teams

October 14, 2026 50
Hillside wins division title and moves into playoff qualification $CoMmEntÁ 2

Hillside wins division title and moves into playoff qualification

October 14, 2026 105
Three undefeated teams remain as Week Six gets underway $CoMmEntÁ 3

Three undefeated teams remain as Week Six gets underway

October 7, 2026 184
Union High School football has a big home game vs. Bridgewater–Raritan $CoMmEntÁ 4

Union High School football has a big home game vs. Bridgewater–Raritan

October 7, 2026 187