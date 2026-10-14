UNION — The town of Union recently celebrated their local heroes.

Coffee with a Cop Day was at Deaf Shark Coffee, a new breakfast spot located near the train station. Deaf Shark Coffee provided coffee. The pastry came from Blue Ribbon Bakery. Fulton Bank served as one of the local sponsors, alongside Deaf Shark Coffee and Blue Ribbon Bakery & Café.

Coffee with a Cop Day is a nationwide recognized event dedicated to encouraging communication and positive interactions between law enforcement agencies and the public. The day began in 2016 and now continues each year on the first Wednesday in October, furthering efforts to bridge the gap between the community and the law.

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The program is active across all 50 states. The movement expanded to multiple countries around the world including Canada, Europe, Australia, Africa and Latin America.

“It’s a meet and greet, a check-in with the residents to build relationships,” said Sgt. Joe Devlin.

Officer Bobby Honeymar said, “When you call the police, you need them. This is a good situation to talk, to get in touch with the community.”

Miguel Merino, owner and CEO of Deaf Shark Coffee, said, “We’re a community coffee shop. You can bring your dog inside.”

Deaf Shark Coffee offers a dedicated dog menu featuring pup cups and gravy bones for canine visitors.

Sgt. Michael Campo said, “Our service dog, Georgiann, loves the pup cup. This is the coolest business I’ve seen here.”

Georgiann, a 3-year-old black Labrador, is a therapy dog that came from the Seeing Eye program in Morris Plains. She passed the AKC good citizen canine test and is a member of the Bright and Beautiful Therapy Dog Inc.

Sandrine Hammond, of Brooklyn, N.Y., was visiting Union. “This is amazing,” she said. “I didn’t realize they have events like this.”

Carolina Londono, of Union, said, “It’s my first time coming here. This is good exposure for the coffee shop.”

Wale Adedeji, of Union, said, “I’m happy to see a police community event.”

To learn more about National Coffee with a Cop Day, visit: coffeewithacop.com/national-cwac-day/.

To learn more about the Union Police Department, visit ucnj.org/public-safety/division-of-police/.

Photos by Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta











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