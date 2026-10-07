Union High School football has a big home game vs. Bridgewater–Raritan

UNION — Right now, Union High School’s football team appears to be on the path to qualifying for the playoffs for the first time since 2023.

That’s usually the initial goal: To make it to have a chance at winning a championship.

But if the Farmers want to host a playoff game for the first time since 2021, winning this week’s game is a must.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Union’s fourth and final regular season home game has the Farmers hosting Bridgewater–Raritan Regional High School on Friday, Oct. 9, at 7 p.m., at Cooke Memorial Field in a big Union County Conference-crossover clash consisting of both teams at 5-1.

In North, Group 5 standings, Bridgewater–Raritan Regional is presently fifth in the power points standings, while Union is 10th. The top 16 teams qualify.

It’s quite possible this could be the first of two times these teams battle this season. The possibility of Union and Bridgewater–Raritan Regional facing each other in a playoff game also looms.

“These are two good teams here so we have to be on time everywhere and continue to practice hard,” said standout Union senior running back Jamir Hall, who rushed for 140 yards and scored two touchdowns in Union’s 24-0 conference-crossover home win against Plainfield on Saturday, Oct. 3.

“BR is a really good team and program,” said Union second-year head coach Barris Grant. “They have a very good running back in senior Jahmier Black.”

Union’s final American Gold Division contest will be at St. Joseph High School, Metuchen, on Friday, Oct. 16. Union is tied for second place in the division at 1-1, along with St. Joe’s. The Farmers have won three consecutive games since their only loss at home to Elizabeth High School, 19-7, on Friday, Sept. 11. Elizabeth, 6-0 overall and third in the North, Group 5 standings, leads the division at 2-0.

Bridgewater–Raritan Regional leads the American Silver division at 2-0. The Panthers will capture the division outright with a win at Phillipsburg on Oct. 16. BR has won four in a row since its only loss at St. Joes 43-36 on Saturday, Sept. 5.

Union and Bridgewater–Raritan Regional have offenses that can put points on the board and defenses that can prevent them. Both teams have scored at least 24 points on four occasions, while Union has two shutout victories and Bridgewater–Raritan Regional one and another win where it allowed just three points.

“It’s back to the drawing board,” Union senior receiver Elijah Greene said.

When asked what he thought the biggest difference from a year ago was, when Union was on its way to a 3-8 finish after a rare 0-6 start, returning junior quarterback Elijah Bryant had this to say: “Discipline. We’re playing better as a team.”

Bryant threw a second quarter pass that hung in the air a bit, but reached a wide-open Greene in the middle of the end zone for Union’s second score vs. Plainfield.

“It was a play-action,” Bryant said.

“After I saw the ball, I just tried to get in the right spot,” Greene said.

Union senior placekicker Jose Carrasquill produced his second career field goal and first this year when his 34-yarder in the third quarter were the game’s final points.

Union sophomore defensive back Kaiden Pegus had a solo sack for a 17-yard loss in the fourth quarter, which was one of many Union tackles for losses.

More from Grant on Bridgewater–Raritan Regional: “We faced each other at the New York Jets 7-on-7 shootout. This is another big-time BCC matchup. This conference has one every week.”

Big Central Conference – Crossover Contest at Union

Plainfield (2-4) 00 00 00 00 – 00

Union (5-1) 07 07 10 00 – 24

First Quarter:

Union – Jamir Hall 7 run, Jose Carrasquill kick (U 7-0)

9 plays, 60 yards, 3:48 used

Union capitalized on a turnover – a fumble recovery by Kahlil Haynes.

Second Quarter:

Union – Elijah Greene 37 pass from Elijah Bryant, Jose Carrasquill kick (U 14-0)

8 plays, 93 yards, 2:09 used

Union capitalized on a turnover – an interception by Elijah Greene.

Third Quarter:

Union – Jamir Hall 27 run, Jose Carrasquill kick (U 21-0)

5 plays, 44 yards, 3:56 used

Union – FG Jose Carrasquill 34 (U 24-0)

5 plays, from Plainfield 23 to Plainfield 17, 3:07 used

North, Group 5 playoff-qualifying Top 16 through Week Five,

with record and United Power Rank (UPR)

1-Ramapo (4-2) – 1.80

2-West Orange (5-1) – 2.00

3-Elizabeth (6-0) – 2.20

4-Piscataway (5-1) – 4.00

5-Bridgewater–Raritan Regional (5-1) – 6.40

6-Passaic County Technical Institute (3-3) – 6.60

7-Phillipsburg (4-2) – 7.00

8-East Orange Campus (3-2) – 7.40

9-Irvington (4-2) – 8.00

10-Union (5-1) – 9.20

11-Union City (3-3) – 11.80

12-Ridgewood (3-2) – 12.00

13-Bayonne (4-2) – 14.00

14-Perth Amboy (5-1) – 14.20

14-Plainfield (2-4) – 14.20

16-Bloomfield (3-3) – 14.60

Photos by JR Parachini











About the Author JR Parachini Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry