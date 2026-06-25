LINDEN — The city of Linden has announced the death of resident Luis Cano, the oldest living man in the United States. He died peacefully at his residence on Monday, June 15, at the age of 111.

“The city of Linden was incredibly proud to be home to America’s oldest man,” said Mayor Derek Armstead. “Mr. Cano lived a lifetime defined by faith, resilience and an unwavering devotion to his family. His presence was a true blessing to our community and his remarkable legacy will not be forgotten.”

Born in Antioquia, Colombia, on Dec. 9, 1914, Cano served as a distinguished marksman in the Colombian Army before working as an intermunicipal bus driver.

In 1948, he married his late wife, Alicia Arango, beginning a beautiful, 56-year union. Together, they raised 10 children, extending a proud multi-generational legacy that today includes 11 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Cano emigrated to the United States 35 years ago, becoming a citizen in 2004. A Linden resident for the past 20 years, he remained a vibrant and cherished member of the local community. In December, Armstead and the Linden Police Department celebrated his milestone 111th birthday with a festive vehicle procession and a city proclamation.

His historic longevity gained national recognition on Saturday, Jan. 24, when Armstead and representatives from LongeviQuest presented Cano with an official trophy and interviewed him to document his remarkable life history. Continuing the honors on Thursday, March 26, Armstead hosted Germán Alexander Vélez Orozco, the mayor of Andes, Colombia, for a special cross-continental visit to pay tribute to the beloved Linden resident.

The city of Linden joins the nation in celebrating his extraordinary life and the enduring legend he leaves behind.

A public viewing was Saturday, June 20.







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