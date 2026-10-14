RAHWAY — The second Viva Rahway: Italian Heritage was recently celebrated.

Originally planned to take place outdoors on Main Street, the event was instead at the Rahway Recreation Center, due to heavy rain. Highlights of the event include free authentic Italian food tastings from local restaurants, an Italian-inspired art alley and games. On tables, there were flash cards teaching how to speak Italian. A DJ was playing a variety of music including The Jackson 5 and Bobby Brown.

Mayor Raymond A. Giacobbe Jr. said, “We celebrate Italian heritage. Many Rahway residents are Italian. We celebrate one another in Rahway.”

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Stunning Glitter Girls, from Dragonfly Productions, dressed fabulously in Italian colors – green, white and red – and carried trays of sparkling glitter for guests to wear on their faces.

Emilio, 6, said he liked the glitter.

His mom, Susan Ingraffea, of Rahway, said, “I love that Rahway does this community event.”

Emily Chatk, of Rahway, was enjoying the free food.

Matthew Charne, of Rahway, said the food sampling was “a showcase of what’s around town.”

Participating businesses included Michelino’s Pizza, Tony’s Pizza Café, R&J Pizzeria, Bella Gina’s Italian Deli, Il Forno a Legna, Plum Tomato Pizzeria & Restaurant and Luciano’s Italian Ristorante.

Ray Urbanski of the family-owned Luciano’s Italian Ristorante said they’ve been in business for 20 years. “Everyone keeps coming back,” he said.

Sea scallops are one of their popular dishes. Urbanski said, “That’s to die for.”

Other popular dishes are pumpkin ravioli during the fall and short ribs.

Filomena Coccaro, owner of Ciao Amici, Italian travel and language school, was offering free entries for two lucky winners to take home $200 off a small-group trip to Italy or one month of group Italian classes. “We book everything except airline,” said Coccaro. “We’re the only one in the area.”

They have been in business for 16 years.

Alfiya Khanbekova, 8, gave a spectacular classical violin performance. She said she was 3 years old when she was asking to play the violin. “I took it in my path,” she said.

The young musician, who was born in Italy, won first prize in the prodigy category (age 7 and younger) at the World Melody Music Competition (2025 Season 3) for violin. She also placed as a first-prize winner associated with events like the Paolo Borciani International Violin Competition/Premio Lams Matera (2025), performing works such as Vivaldi’s “Violin Concerto in A minor.”

In addition to violin, she also plays guitar and composes music. In her spare time she likes to cook and paint.

Her mom, Alfiya Galiakberova, of Rahway, is an opera singer.

Maria Mazzola, of Rahway, raved about the food and Alfiya’s violin performance. “The food is great. The violinist is great. The event is very family friendly.”

Her favorite foods included the eggplant parmigiana, garlic knots and chicken Francese.

Jonathan Santiago, of Clifton, was working at a game booth. He said, “I like to meet new people. I like to see people happy.”

Julie Gutizerreg, of Rahway, said, “It’s a good atmosphere.”

Visit the city of Rahway at: https://cityofrahway.org/.

Photos by Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta











What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry