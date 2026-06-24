June 24, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Governor Livingston falls to Ramsey $CoMmEntÁ

Governor Livingston falls to Ramsey

June 17, 2026 100
Jonathan Dayton softball wins its first state championship $CoMmEntÁ

Jonathan Dayton softball wins its first state championship

June 17, 2026 123
Cranford and Governor Livingston baseball teams win sectional championships $CoMmEntÁ

Cranford and Governor Livingston baseball teams win sectional championships

June 10, 2026 174
Governor Livingston baseball is on its way to the finals $CoMmEntÁ

Governor Livingston baseball is on its way to the finals

June 10, 2026 230

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LOCAL SPORTS

Union County players lead North teams to All-Star Football wins at TCNJ UCL-UC-all star game1-C 1

Union County players lead North teams to All-Star Football wins at TCNJ

June 24, 2026 93
Governor Livingston falls to Ramsey $CoMmEntÁ 2

Governor Livingston falls to Ramsey

June 17, 2026 100
Jonathan Dayton softball wins its first state championship $CoMmEntÁ 3

Jonathan Dayton softball wins its first state championship

June 17, 2026 123
Arthur L. Johnson High School Crusader football team had annual post-season awards banquet UCL-CLK-ftbl scholars1-C 4

Arthur L. Johnson High School Crusader football team had annual post-season awards banquet

June 10, 2026 135