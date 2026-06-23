CLARK — Arthur L. Johnson High School recently had a Night of Crusader Honors on Tuesday, May 5, in the auditorium.

During this celebration of student achievement, students were inducted into various honor societies and honored for their achievement of the Seal of Biliteracy.

The New Jersey State Seal of Biliteracy is an award from the NJ Department of Education recognizing high school graduates who attain proficiency in English and at least one other language.

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The mission and accomplishments of each recognition was shared as well as the requirements for induction.

The event was attended by parents, students, teachers and administrators.

The honor societies recognized were National English Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta Honor Society, Science National Honor Society, American Sign Language Honor Society, Italian National Honor Society and Spanish National Honor Society.

Students were welcomed by Principal Tara Oliveira.

Superintendent Edward Grande also congratulated the students. Students inducted received certificates.

Photos Courtesy of Christine Casale Broski











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