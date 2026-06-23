CLARK — As part of the Clark Preschool curriculum, Caitlin Yergalonis’ preschoolers learned about camping through some creative and inventive indoor play.

Yergalonis said, “Learning for everyone comes alive when the students can touch, create and experience concepts in meaningful ways. The theme of camping was the perfect setting for the hands-on engaging activity culminating in everyone enjoying some S’Mores as a special treat.”

The students have been in the play theme of camping for several weeks and have talked about making S’mores and other things that they can do camping. As part of the camping theme, the children have enjoyed the class’s pop-up tent and learning about some of the nature that they can see while outdoors at a campsite. They learned about fire safety by using the felt campfire as part of their make believe experience.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

No matter what activity that the children experienced, they could not get their minds off of making S’Mores. The class started this S’More-making experience by reading the book “Make More S’Mores,” by Cathy Ballou Mealey. By reading this book they learned the step-by-step process of S’More-making. This was a perfect way for the Preschoolers to start to learn how to follow a specific recipe.

For the S’More-building activity, the children set out their ingredients, namely chocolate squares, graham crackers and marshmallow fluff. The recipe the class used was a simple twist on traditional campfire treat, because it was made without using heat. This activity was a perfect way to reinforce collaboration and creativity while doing a simple cooking exploration.

The children broke their graham crackers in half and added a spoonful of marshmallow fluff to their cracker. They learned to spread the fluff by using the back of their spoon. They then added their piece of chocolate and of course, the top graham cracker to complete the S’More.

These sequencing activities taught some important skills such as procedural thinking and correct ordering. All students learned the importance of closely following directions.

Social skills are always reinforced in Yergalonis’ classroom, because the students learned to take turns, share with others and how to work alongside one’s peers. Early math skills were also practiced as the students counted ingredients and discussed words such as more or less.

Yergalonis said, “But for the students, the most important thing was to enjoy their yummy delicious treats. The students had so much fun that they cannot wait to do this activity again. The experience proved highly engaging and fun.”

Photos Courtesy of Christine Casale Broski





About the Author David Jablonski Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry