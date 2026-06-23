2026 Union County SHERO honorees are announced
UNION COUNTY — In celebration of Mother’s Day, the Union County Board of County Commissioners unveiled the nominees for the prestigious Union County SHERO Award. This prestigious award was presented in honor of Women’s History, celebrating the remarkable achievements of women who made significant contributions to our community.
“Today is the perfect day to announce the names of the amazing women whose leadership, compassion, tenacity, and accomplishments have left an indelible mark on their community,” said Union County Commissioner Chairperson Joseph C. Bodek. “On behalf of the Commissioner Board and those who proudly nominated you, I want to congratulate each and every one of this year’s recipients; your presence on this list is not by accident. Thank you for your dedicated service to this community and for continuing to enrich the lives of those around you.”
Nominations for the Union County SHERO Award were open to individuals who are at least 18 years old, reside or work within Union County, and have made a meaningful impact in their communities – regardless of their role or area of focus.
After careful consideration, the following exceptional women have been chosen as the recipients of the 2026 Union County SHERO Award:
- Noreen Andrews, Scotch Plains
- Brianna Armstead, Linden
- Michelle Barrett, Linden
- Diana Calle, Elizabeth
- Angela Calzone, Roselle
- Crystal Cappozzoli, Linden
- Samantha Carpio, Roselle
- Dianna Constable, Cranford
- Kathleen Czarnecki, Kenilworth
- Maria DeLuca, New Providence
- Mayor Angie Devanney, Berkeley Heights
- Alissa DiScala, Elizabeth
- Lily Duran, Elizabeth
- Dr. Denise Fernandes, Elizabeth
- Laura Giacobbe, Rahway
- Lara Greene-Vaught, Rahway
- Sherry Heidary, Mountainside
- Denise Horta, Elizabeth
- Bette Jane Kowalski, Cranford
- Maria LePage, Springfield
- Fatima Luis, Elizabeth
- Maria Martinez Lazarte, Plainfield
- Tereza Martins, Elizabeth
- Kimberly Matos, Linden
- Dr. Diane Matos-Reis, Elizabeth
- Megan McDonald, Linden
- Julia Melton, Garwood
- Mayor Kathleen Miller Prunty, Cranford
- Michelle Morin, Berkeley Heights
- Ranee Muirhead, Scotch Plains
- Jayne Myers, Summit
- Dee Perez Guzman, Elizabeth
- Marcella Perrotti, Elizabeth
- Nancy Polow, Scotch Plains
- Kristina Quigley-Leonardelli, Mountainside
- Assemblywoman Annette Quijano, Elizabeth
- Cindy Rabinowitz, Cranford
- Union County Clerk Joanne Rajoppi, Elizabeth
- Jariclia (Heidi) Recinos, Roselle
- Nadege E. Ricketts, Union
- Elsie Rivera, Union
- Juanita Rochelle, Elizabeth
- Rubina Saghir, Cranford
- Detective Carrie Scharpnick, Elizabeth
- Kristen Sonnek-Schmelz, Westfield
- Officer Rosa C. Sorto Reyes, Elizabeth
- Anita Thomas, Union
- Sandra Toll-Luchsinger, Elizabeth
- Christina M. Topolosky, Elizabeth
- Nadine Toussaint, Elizabeth
- Bernie Wagenblast, Cranford
- Tashira Wheeler, Plainfield
- Michaela Whelan Spinola, Mountainside
- Erica Witte, Westfield
These nominees reflect the rich fabric of Union County, each bringing a unique perspective and an unwavering commitment to making a difference in our community. Their efforts serve as an inspiration to everyone, embodying the spirit of Women’s History Month and the values that are upheld in Union County.
The SHERO Award is a one-time honor, recognizing extraordinary women for their lasting impact.