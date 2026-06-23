UNION COUNTY — In celebration of Mother’s Day, the Union County Board of County Commissioners unveiled the nominees for the prestigious Union County SHERO Award. This prestigious award was presented in honor of Women’s History, celebrating the remarkable achievements of women who made significant contributions to our community.

“Today is the perfect day to announce the names of the amazing women whose leadership, compassion, tenacity, and accomplishments have left an indelible mark on their community,” said Union County Commissioner Chairperson Joseph C. Bodek. “On behalf of the Commissioner Board and those who proudly nominated you, I want to congratulate each and every one of this year’s recipients; your presence on this list is not by accident. Thank you for your dedicated service to this community and for continuing to enrich the lives of those around you.”

Nominations for the Union County SHERO Award were open to individuals who are at least 18 years old, reside or work within Union County, and have made a meaningful impact in their communities – regardless of their role or area of focus.

After careful consideration, the following exceptional women have been chosen as the recipients of the 2026 Union County SHERO Award:

Noreen Andrews, Scotch Plains

Brianna Armstead, Linden

Michelle Barrett, Linden

Diana Calle, Elizabeth

Angela Calzone, Roselle

Crystal Cappozzoli, Linden

Samantha Carpio, Roselle

Dianna Constable, Cranford

Kathleen Czarnecki, Kenilworth

Maria DeLuca, New Providence

Mayor Angie Devanney, Berkeley Heights

Alissa DiScala, Elizabeth

Lily Duran, Elizabeth

Dr. Denise Fernandes, Elizabeth

Laura Giacobbe, Rahway

Lara Greene-Vaught, Rahway

Sherry Heidary, Mountainside

Denise Horta, Elizabeth

Bette Jane Kowalski, Cranford

Maria LePage, Springfield

Fatima Luis, Elizabeth

Maria Martinez Lazarte, Plainfield

Tereza Martins, Elizabeth

Kimberly Matos, Linden

Dr. Diane Matos-Reis, Elizabeth

Megan McDonald, Linden

Julia Melton, Garwood

Mayor Kathleen Miller Prunty, Cranford

Michelle Morin, Berkeley Heights

Ranee Muirhead, Scotch Plains

Jayne Myers, Summit

Dee Perez Guzman, Elizabeth

Marcella Perrotti, Elizabeth

Nancy Polow, Scotch Plains

Kristina Quigley-Leonardelli, Mountainside

Assemblywoman Annette Quijano, Elizabeth

Cindy Rabinowitz, Cranford

Union County Clerk Joanne Rajoppi, Elizabeth

Jariclia (Heidi) Recinos, Roselle

Nadege E. Ricketts, Union

Elsie Rivera, Union

Juanita Rochelle, Elizabeth

Rubina Saghir, Cranford

Detective Carrie Scharpnick, Elizabeth

Kristen Sonnek-Schmelz, Westfield

Officer Rosa C. Sorto Reyes, Elizabeth

Anita Thomas, Union

Sandra Toll-Luchsinger, Elizabeth

Christina M. Topolosky, Elizabeth

Nadine Toussaint, Elizabeth

Bernie Wagenblast, Cranford

Tashira Wheeler, Plainfield

Michaela Whelan Spinola, Mountainside

Erica Witte, Westfield

These nominees reflect the rich fabric of Union County, each bringing a unique perspective and an unwavering commitment to making a difference in our community. Their efforts serve as an inspiration to everyone, embodying the spirit of Women’s History Month and the values that are upheld in Union County.

The SHERO Award is a one-time honor, recognizing extraordinary women for their lasting impact.







About the Author David Jablonski Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry