CLARK — Students in Eri Parker’s class in the Clark Preschool Program are developing critical observation, language and self-regulation skills through hands-on scientific inquiry via the Tools of the Mind program, Science Eye.

Science Eye encourages children to pay close attention to small details in the world around them. As they observe, students strengthen their vocabulary and oral language by using descriptive adjectives and adverbs to explain what they see. They also engage in meaningful discussions, identifying similarities and differences between objects while practicing conversational skills such as staying on topic, taking turns, and collaborating with peers. These experiences support children in building independence and self-regulation.

This year’s featured project began in October with an in-depth study of a pumpkin. After carefully observing its external features, students dissected the pumpkin to explore its internal parts and discuss its life cycle. The class then placed the pumpkin in an airtight container to observe changes over time.

Affectionately named “Jack,” inspired by the book “Pumpkin Jack,” by Will Hubbell, the pumpkin became the focus of an ongoing investigation. Students documented its transformation as it gradually flattened, developed mold and eventually decomposed into soil.

Following spring break, students were excited to discover an unexpected outcome: two healthy sprouts emerging from the decomposed pumpkin. Using magnifying glasses, children closely examined the new growth and recorded their observations, continuing their scientific exploration.

Looking ahead, the class plans to monitor the plant’s development, hoping to see it grow, flower, and potentially produce a pumpkin. If successful, students may harvest their own pumpkin and continue the cycle – perhaps even carving a new “Jack” next fall.

This engaging project highlights the power of experiential learning, fostering curiosity, scientific thinking and language development in young learners.

Photos Courtesy of Christine Casale Broski





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