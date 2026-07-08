July 8, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Football practice now just one month away $CoMmEntÁ

Football practice now just one month away

July 1, 2026 103
Arthur L. Johnson and Jonathan Dayton softball teams have impressive 3-year runs UCL-UC-3-year-runs1-C

Arthur L. Johnson and Jonathan Dayton softball teams have impressive 3-year runs

July 1, 2026 139
Hillside football player named MVP in all-star game UCL-HIL-daysun looby-C

Hillside football player named MVP in all-star game

June 24, 2026 153
Union County players lead North teams to All-Star Football wins at TCNJ UCL-UC-all star game1-C

Union County players lead North teams to All-Star Football wins at TCNJ

June 24, 2026 248

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LOCAL SPORTS

New division alignments set for Big Central Conference football $CoMmEntÁ 1

New division alignments set for Big Central Conference football

July 8, 2026 57
ALJ High School hosts signing day 2

ALJ High School hosts signing day

July 1, 2026 68
Football practice now just one month away $CoMmEntÁ 3

Football practice now just one month away

July 1, 2026 103
Arthur L. Johnson and Jonathan Dayton softball teams have impressive 3-year runs UCL-UC-3-year-runs1-C 4

Arthur L. Johnson and Jonathan Dayton softball teams have impressive 3-year runs

July 1, 2026 139