July 8, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Elizabeth cheerleader earns first-ever All-State Honors from NJCDCA UCL-ELZ-cheerleaders1-C

Elizabeth cheerleader earns first-ever All-State Honors from NJCDCA

July 1, 2026 38
ALJ scholars honored by Union County Superintendents’ Roundtable UCL-CLK-nemeth and lugo-C

ALJ scholars honored by Union County Superintendents’ Roundtable

July 1, 2026 43
Union resident gives graduate student address at Georgian Court University

Union resident gives graduate student address at Georgian Court University

July 1, 2026 42
An Evening in Bloom: Supporting access, education and the arts at Reeves-Reed Arboretum UCL-SUM-in bloom1-C

An Evening in Bloom: Supporting access, education and the arts at Reeves-Reed Arboretum

July 1, 2026 48

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LOCAL SPORTS

New division alignments set for Big Central Conference football $CoMmEntÁ 1

New division alignments set for Big Central Conference football

July 8, 2026 55
ALJ High School hosts signing day 2

ALJ High School hosts signing day

July 1, 2026 67
Football practice now just one month away $CoMmEntÁ 3

Football practice now just one month away

July 1, 2026 101
Arthur L. Johnson and Jonathan Dayton softball teams have impressive 3-year runs UCL-UC-3-year-runs1-C 4

Arthur L. Johnson and Jonathan Dayton softball teams have impressive 3-year runs

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