CRANFORD — Lightbridge Academy of Cranford marked International Mud Day with a free community event on Saturday, June 27, inviting local families to its center at 560 South Ave. East for a morning dedicated to outdoor, sensory-based play.

Local families took part in a series of mud-themed activity stations designed to encourage exploration, creativity, and hands-on learning. Activities included digging, scooping and sensory play experiences that allowed children to engage directly with natural materials in an outdoor setting. In addition to the activities, attendees were invited to tour the Cranford facility, meet with educators and learn more about Lightbridge Academy’s early childhood education programs and curriculum approach.

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International Mud Day, observed annually on June 29, is recognized in early childhood education as an opportunity to encourage unstructured outdoor play and sensory-rich experiences. Child development experts note that this type of play supports cognitive, social, and motor skill development while helping children build comfort and confidence interacting with their environment.

Lightbridge Academy is an early childhood education and child care provider serving children from six weeks through kindergarten. The franchise operates more than 200 centers open or in development across the United States, including multiple locations throughout New Jersey.

Photos Courtesy of Lightbridge Academy

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