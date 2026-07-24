CRANFORD — Make the rest of your summer unforgettable with a membership to Orange Avenue Pool.

Starting Monday, July 27, memberships drop to half price – starting at just $150.

Cranford residents and non-residents can join in the fun from Monday, July 27, through Monday, Sept. 7.

Register in person during registration hours, or sign up online through Community Pass.

Check out the flyer or visit the website for full pricing details and the brochure.

The pool is open daily, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Labor Day, Sept. 7. Labor Day hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

More activities are planned:

Kayaks in the Pool on Monday, July 27, from 3 to 5 p.m.;

Foam Party on Wednesday, Aug. 5, from 3- to 5 p.m.;

Halloween at the Pool on Saturday, Aug. 22, from 1 to 4 p.m.;

Aqua Yoga with Andrea Mondays at 10:45 a.m.;

Masters’ Swimming, times a week;

Aqua Fit Shallow with Beth on Wednesdays and Thursdays;

Float Nights; and

Storytime with the Library.







About the Author David Jablonski Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry