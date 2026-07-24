July 24, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Smith sworn in as Ward 1 councilmember at Summit Council meeting  UCL-SUM-chief sworn in1-C

Smith sworn in as Ward 1 councilmember at Summit Council meeting 

July 22, 2026 13
New Jersey’s “skip the stuff” law targets plastic waste

New Jersey’s “skip the stuff” law targets plastic waste

July 22, 2026 18
Statement from Union County on the passing of Union County Clerk Joanne Rajoppi UCL-UC-joanne rajoppi-C

Statement from Union County on the passing of Union County Clerk Joanne Rajoppi

July 22, 2026 33
UCIA celebrates reopening of Green Lane Park following $3.6 million renovation UCL-UNI-park renovation-C

UCIA celebrates reopening of Green Lane Park following $3.6 million renovation

July 15, 2026 116

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LOCAL SPORTS

When high school girls volleyball begins in Union County 1

When high school girls volleyball begins in Union County

July 22, 2026 28
Allison Skrec leaves Cranford basketball to coach at Chatham UCL-CRN-allison skrec-C 2

Allison Skrec leaves Cranford basketball to coach at Chatham

July 22, 2026 91
Union County football teams are in a championship drought $CoMmEntÁ 3

Union County football teams are in a championship drought

July 15, 2026 149
Union and Linden high schools to clash on gridiron again 4

Union and Linden high schools to clash on gridiron again

July 10, 2026 182