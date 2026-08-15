CLARK — Carl H. Kumpf Middle School teacher Stephen Hopkins participated in a unique fundraiser run by the school’s Student Council to support Special Olympics, an organization that has a special place in his heart. As part of the fundraiser, Hopkins pledged not to shave his head or facial hair for six weeks.

Spearheaded by the school’s Student Council, students had the opportunity to purchase raffle entries for a chance to help shave Hopkins’ head at the culmination of the event.

On Tuesday, May 26, the highly anticipated event took place, as the winning student raffle participants were given the honor of helping shave Hopkins’ head. Students Alyssa Fritz, Zachary Peters and Kayla Lamego all helped with Hopkins’ new look. Students, staff and supporters gathered to celebrate the success of the fundraiser and the generosity of the Kumpf Middle School community.

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The event highlighted the school’s commitment to inclusion, service and supporting meaningful causes. Hopkins’ dedication and willingness to participate in such a memorable fundraiser inspired students while helping make a positive impact on the lives of Special Olympics athletes.

Kumpf Middle School is proud of the efforts of everyone who contributed to the fundraiser and helped support this worthy organization.

Photo Courtesy of Christine Casale Broski





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