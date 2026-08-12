August 12, 2026

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UCC hosts ‘Laugh for Charity Gala and Casino Night’  UCL-KEN-craig mainor-C

UCC hosts ‘Laugh for Charity Gala and Casino Night’ 

August 12, 2026 31
Yes Lord’ Ministries overseers to speak at Remnants Arise Conference  UCL-KEN-mamie tolbert-C

Yes Lord’ Ministries overseers to speak at Remnants Arise Conference 

August 12, 2026 59
Rahway cancer patient helps launch national foundation for rare tumor UCL-RAH-steve ducos-C

Rahway cancer patient helps launch national foundation for rare tumor

August 5, 2026 115
Peterstown Cultural Festival celebrates its 19th year UCL-ELZ-peterstown1-C

Peterstown Cultural Festival celebrates its 19th year

July 29, 2026 139

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LOCAL SPORTS

History and sports find a way to celebrate the 250th anniversary $CoMmEntÁ 1

History and sports find a way to celebrate the 250th anniversary

August 12, 2026 46
Fourth annual BCC Media Day is hosted at Kean University $CoMmEntÁ 2

Fourth annual BCC Media Day is hosted at Kean University

August 5, 2026 126
American as Baseball coming to Meisel Field in Springfield UCL-SPR-meisel field-C 3

American as Baseball coming to Meisel Field in Springfield

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When girls soccer season begins, is Cranford primed for another standout season? 4

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