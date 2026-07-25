UNION COUNTY — The Union County Board of County Commissioners has announced the launch of the 2026 Open Space Grant programs: the Kids Recreation Grant and the Greening Grant. These grant opportunities are available to all 21 municipalities and are designed to support outdoor recreation, environmental sustainability and community enhancement initiatives throughout Union County.

“Programs like these help create the kinds of spaces that bring people together and improve everyday life for our residents,” said Union County Commissioner Chairperson Joseph C. Bodek. “Whether it is upgrading a playground, adding trees to a neighborhood or improving shared public spaces, these grants help municipalities continue building stronger and healthier communities across Union County.”

The 2026 programs include:

Kids Recreation Grant – Supports the development and improvement of local recreational facilities and programs that directly benefit children.

Greening Grant – Provides funding for municipalities to plant trees and enhance green spaces, contributing to cleaner air and healthier communities.

“Local officials know what their communities need most, and these grants help turn those ideas into real projects,” said Union County Commissioner Alexander Mirabella, liaison to the Open Space, Recreation and Historic Preservation Trust Fund. “Over the years, we’ve seen municipalities use this funding to create welcoming recreational areas, expand tree coverage and improve public spaces in ways that residents can immediately see and enjoy.”

Applications for the Kids Recreation Grant and Greening Grant are now open and must be submitted by Monday, Aug. 3. To learn more and access the application portal, visit https://ucnj.org/trust-fund-grants/.

Funding for these programs is provided through the Union County Open Space, Recreation and Historic Preservation Trust Fund. For more information, please contact Angelica Cedeno, Deputy Administrator, at acedeno@ucnj.org or call 908-558-2279.





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