July 25, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Harnois confirmed and sworn in as next Summit fire chief  UCL-SUM-chief sworn in1-C

Harnois confirmed and sworn in as next Summit fire chief 

July 22, 2026 19
Smith sworn in as Ward 1 councilmember at Summit Council meeting  UCL-SUM-chief sworn in1-C

Smith sworn in as Ward 1 councilmember at Summit Council meeting 

July 22, 2026 42
New Jersey’s “skip the stuff” law targets plastic waste

New Jersey’s “skip the stuff” law targets plastic waste

July 22, 2026 41
Half-price pool memberships start July 27

Half-price pool memberships start July 27

July 22, 2026 41

Related Stories

UCL-SUM-chief sworn in1-C
3 minutes read

Harnois confirmed and sworn in as next Summit fire chief 

David Jablonski July 22, 2026 19
UCL-SUM-chief sworn in1-C
3 minutes read

Smith sworn in as Ward 1 councilmember at Summit Council meeting 

David Jablonski July 22, 2026 42
3 minutes read

New Jersey’s “skip the stuff” law targets plastic waste

David Jablonski July 22, 2026 41
1 minute read

Half-price pool memberships start July 27

David Jablonski July 22, 2026 41
UCL-UC-joanne rajoppi-C
4 minutes read

Statement from Union County on the passing of Union County Clerk Joanne Rajoppi

David Jablonski July 22, 2026 56
5 minutes read

When high school girls volleyball begins in Union County

JR Parachini July 22, 2026 50

LOCAL SPORTS

When high school girls volleyball begins in Union County 1

When high school girls volleyball begins in Union County

July 22, 2026 50
Allison Skrec leaves Cranford basketball to coach at Chatham UCL-CRN-allison skrec-C 2

Allison Skrec leaves Cranford basketball to coach at Chatham

July 22, 2026 112
Union County football teams are in a championship drought $CoMmEntÁ 3

Union County football teams are in a championship drought

July 15, 2026 165
Union and Linden high schools to clash on gridiron again 4

Union and Linden high schools to clash on gridiron again

July 10, 2026 190