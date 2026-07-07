ELIZABETH — The Elizabeth Public Schools athletics program has achieved an unprecedented milestone, celebrating its first-ever selection to the New Jersey Cheerleading and Dance Coaches Association (NJCDCA) All-State Team.

Varsity cheerleader Genesis Melendez was one of 14 athletes named to the NJCDCA 2nd Team All-State Cheer and Dance Team. She was formally recognized during the NJCDCA Athletes and Scholars Awards Banquet at the Jumping Brook Country Club in Neptune with Elizabeth varsity cheerleading coach Sandra M. Evaristo in attendance for support.

Established in 1991, the NJCDCA All-State Team is one of the highest honors in New Jersey cheerleading. Out of hundreds of eligible athletes statewide, 30 athletes overall were recognized with All-State honors.

Melendez has consistently exemplified excellence both on and off the mat. She serves as a two-year team captain, is a National Cheerleaders Association (NCA) All-American Nominee, an NCA Leadership Award recipient and an NJCDCA Game Day State Champion. Her academic and civic achievements are equally stellar as she is an Elizabeth’s Promise Awards scholarship recipient and the salutatorian of her graduating class at J. Christian Bollwage Finance Academy.

Further elevating the program’s banner year, Elizabeth High School – Frank J. Cicarell Academy cheerleaders Illeana Hernandez (senior captain) and Cheyla Wilhite (sophomore) earned prestigious selections to the 2025–2026 NCA All-American Team, one of the highest national recognitions in the sport. Additionally, Hernandez was selected to return as an NCA/UCA Varsity Staff Member, opening the door to potential future career opportunities with the world-renowned cheerleading organization.

Each of these monumental accomplishments reflects the talent, dedication and growth of the Elizabeth Athletics High School Varsity Cheerleading program.

“Genesis Melendez, Illeana Hernandez and Cheyla Wilhite have collectively set a new standard for our cheerleading program,” said Elizabeth Public Schools Superintendent Olga Hugelmeyer. “Genesis making history as our first-ever All-State cheerleader, while also earning salutatorian honors of her graduating class, is a tremendous example of what it means to be a scholar-athlete. These outstanding achievements show what our students are capable of accomplishing both competitively and academically when focused and determined to succeed.”

“The Board of Education is incredibly proud of these outstanding athletes,” said Elizabeth Board of Education President Maria Z. Carvalho. “Achieving both state-level history and national All-American recognition requires an immense amount of discipline, resilience and teamwork. These honors show New Jersey and our entire nation the amazing talent we have here in Elizabeth. Congratulations to the athletes, their families and the coaching staff who have supported this unprecedented performance.”

Photos Courtesy of Mike Sedelmaier











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