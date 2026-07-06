RAHWAY — Throughout the school year, an enterprising group of fifth-grade students embarked on a weekly journey of discovery through an enrichment STEM after-school program, led by teachers Susan Farrar and Venisha Jordan.
The cohort of 12 students met consistently to tackle a series of immersive, collaborative design challenges.
Utilizing LEGO Spike Essentials kits, these young engineers built, coded and tested original creations, sharpening their problem-solving and critical thinking skills along the way.
By blending friendly competition with hands-on, innovative activities, the program successfully fostered a culture of creativity, perseverance and teamwork that will inspire these students long after the school year ends.
Photos Courtesy of Ashley Shanley