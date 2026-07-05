UNION — Kean University celebrated the Class of 2026 on Wednesday, May 20, as thousands of undergraduate and graduate students took the next step toward their futures during the University’s annual commencement ceremony at the Prudential Center in Newark.

Nearly 3,600 undergraduate and graduate students earned degrees from Kean this year.

Award-winning poet and activist Amanda Gorman delivered the keynote address. Gorman, the youngest inaugural poet in U.S. history, rose to international acclaim after reciting her poem “The Hill We Climb” at the 2021 presidential inauguration.

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“Greatness comes not from luck, but luck meeting labor,” Gorman said. “In this way, our dreams and our hopes are not the confirmation of possibility; they are the fundamental creation of it.”

Before a packed arena of family members, faculty, alumni and supporters, graduates celebrated the completion of their degrees.

“I’m a first-generation student, and it feels like I’m beginning a new journey,” said Jada Hernandez, a recreational therapy major. “I’m excited to see what the future holds for me.”

Kean University President Lamont O. Repollet praised the Class of 2026 for the resilience and determination shown throughout their time at Kean.

“Your transformation happened gradually, through the experiences that stretched you and the choices that strengthened you,” Repollet said. “Years from now, you may look back on this moment as a turning point. I hope you also recognize that the real transformation was happening all along, in ways you could not always see.”

Repollet also spoke about his own experience as a first-generation college graduate and encouraged graduates not to accept limitations placed on them by others.

“Transformation does not happen because life is easy,” Repollet said. “It happens because something inside you refuses to quit. For many of you, that refusal became fire. The refusal to be defined by one difficult semester, one closed door, or one person’s limited imagination of what your life could become.”

Class Valedictorian Tyler Scott, who received his bachelor’s degree in physical education and health, reflected on the relationships and experiences that shaped his time as a Kean student and lacrosse student-athlete.

“As we begin this next chapter, I hope we carry with us not only what we’ve learned in the classroom, but also the impact we’ve felt from those around us,” Scott said. “Success matters, but the way we uplift, inspire and care for others is what will truly define us.”

Kean University Board of Trustees Chairperson Steve Fastook, Class of ’06, congratulated graduates and their families while reflecting on the accomplishments of the Kean community over the past academic year.

“Today, we celebrate another enormously successful academic year at Kean University,” Fastook said. “This is your moment and we know your future will be golden.”

This year marks the final commencement season for Kean before it merges with New Jersey City University this summer. Kean also recognized students receiving doctoral degrees during its second annual Doctoral Hooding Ceremony on Thursday, May 14.

Kean also conferred honorary degrees upon three distinguished individuals at the ceremony on Wednesday, May 20.

Francis J. Walsh III, chairperson and chief executive officer of NRS Inc., received an honorary doctorate of business administration. Walsh, a leader in logistics, transportation and supply chain management, guides a third-generation family business with a legacy spanning more than 70 years.

Wang Beijiao Class of ’03, chairperson emeritus of Wenzhou-Kean University’s Board of Directors, received an honorary doctorate of education.

Victor M. Richel, chairperson of the Board of Trustees of Trinitas Health and Trinitas Regional Medical Center, received an honorary doctorate of humane letters. Richel has served on the Board of Trustees at Union College of Union County for more than 40 years.

Throughout the ceremony, graduates celebrated with decorated caps, personalized stoles and tributes to family members, mentors and friends who supported them along the way.

“I’m extremely proud to be one of the first people in my family to graduate from college,” said Adelle Demesier, a biology major. “It genuinely means the world to me for my family to see me walk across the stage because they haven’t had the opportunity to do that. This is a huge deal for my family.”

“We’re more than proud of William,” said Craig Corson, uncle of William Giovenco, a criminal justice major. “He’s done so much beyond the classroom through his internships and has been extremely committed to his major, and we’re so excited for him.”

The conferral of degrees marked the highlight of the ceremony as graduates crossed the stage one-by-one to cheers from family members and friends.

“Today is very rewarding,” said Angela Cuccio, a speech-language pathology major. “I feel very proud that we got through it and I can’t believe it’s over.”

Photos Courtesy of Nicole Francisco





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